5 minor features from previous GTA games that Rockstar should bring back for GTA 6

It would be nice if GTA 6 borrowed some great minor features from past GTA games.

The hype for GTA 6 is unbelievable. Rumors are flying around from every direction about what might be included and what won't be. Naturally, it is paramount to mention that this article is not founded on the beliefs of rumors or anything else like that. Instead, it's more of a celebration of some past features that would be greatly appreciated if they returned in GTA 6.

Only time will tell if any of these minor features will return in GTA 6. It would be delightful if all of them came back, but that is highly unlikely. Still, Rockstar Games could always throw a curveball and introduce new features in GTA 6 inspired by some of the past ones on this list.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.

Five minor features that should be in GTA 6 from past GTA titles

#5 - Good citizen bonus

The good citizen bonus was quite the experience (Image via Piecemeal (YouTube))

Some players always found it weird how in some GTA titles, helping police subdue criminals tends to end up with the former going after the player. It's bizarre since GTA Vice City (one of the earlier GTA titles) rewarded players for subduing criminals with a melee weapon.

The good citizen bonus was especially nice since it was $50 for helping a cop (although some versions of GTA Vice City allow players to repeatedly stomp on the criminal for more $50 bonuses).

It helped add more realism to the game, and it was a pleasant little diversion for players to participate in from time to time. As a bonus, players wouldn't get a wanted level if they used a melee weapon on the criminal.

#4 - Public transport

The subway system can be a value addition to GTA 6 (Image via GTA Wiki)

Public transport tends to be a feature missing from more GTA titles. However, GTA 4's subway system was robust and helped add realism to the game. Of course, most players ignore it, as they favor using taxis if they're too lazy to go to another destination. Alternatively, they'll drive there in their vehicle.

Still, the subway system was an excellent alternative for a different subset of players. Some like to roleplay and do things their way, which tends to necessitate more robust public transport. Buses and trains are also great minor features that could come back in GTA 6.

#3 - Fat and muscles

Body-related customizations would be an interesting addition (Image via Tweakers)

While customization is likely to return in GTA 6, no games sans GTA San Andreas has included different body types for a protagonist based on a player's choices.

For example, a CJ that ate a lot would be fat (and possibly throw up), while a CJ that worked out a lot would be muscular.

Details on the GTA 6 protagonist are scarce at the moment, but allowing them to change their body type would be a delightful minor feature worth considering. It was also a nice feature in GTA San Andreas, as it changed some dialogue for missions and was a requirement for certain dates.

This minor feature could easily be expanded upon in GTA 6, although its absence from recent GTA titles is concerning.

#2 - More fighting styles

GTA San Andreas had a great fighting mechanism (Image via DarkBlade27 (YouTube))

The different fighting styles from GTA San Andreas would work perfectly with GTA 4's robust hand-to-hand system. Some players would consider this to be a minor feature, as most prefer to use guns post the tutorial parts of the game. However, it's always good to have more options in how a player approaches a mission.

There are many ways to tackle how GTA 6 could handle these fighting styles. It could be as simple as a few set fighting styles, or approach it in a manner outside of the GTA series, where players could pick which move they want to add to their arsenal.

#1 - Animals

The absence of animals from GTA games is pretty evident (Image via GTA Base)

GTA 5 helped introduce more robust wildlife compared to past GTA titles. Cats, dogs, sharks, boars, and a whole lot more would be perfect for returning in GTA 6. These animals helped make single-player stand out more, as there were noticeable differences between the types and how they interacted with the player.

A cougar is threatening and can be hunted, while an average cat isn't a threat to a player. If gamers had more options available, such as owning a pet or domesticating friendly animals, GTA 6 would be sublime.

Another bonus to having more animals is that they can help fill up certain parts of the map (GTA Online feels lonely in the northern part of the map without wildlife).