GTA 6 Release Leaks: Is the GTA Franchise Returning to Vice City?

GTA 6 is perhaps the most anticipated GTA installment in the history of the franchise, and fans eagerly await a return to Vice City.

There has been a demand for a return to Vice City, and GTA 6 might just do it.

(picture credits: whatculture gaming)

The GTA franchise has a long and storied history in video gaming, it is one of the most popular franchises in the history of gaming. It is not only a popular game but a fixture of pop culture of today.

GTA's satirical and sarcastic take on modern-day pop culture and society have endeared it to the fans. The games allow players to vicariously live out their criminal fantasies in vast-open worlds.

While most of the games in the franchise can exemplify "chaos" very well, by the sheer amount of destruction and craziness that ensues. No other game exemplifies "style" more than GTA Vice City.

GTA: Vice City had a certain swagger and 80s bravado attached to it. From the soundtrack to the neon-drenched streets of Vice City, the game is bursting with personality and style.

Fans have been clamoring for a return to the Miami-inspired 80s heaven of Vice City for a while now, and GTA 6 might just do it.

Leaks Suggest GTA 6 Will Return to Vice City

Concept Promotional Art by Fans (picture credits: techno info plus)

While leaks and rumours have been a plenty when it comes to the GTA franchise and especially GTA 6, most of it should be taken with a grain of salt. There has been much traction to this rumour of a return to Vice City.

There were several leaks for the game, but the most significant one being by Reddit user JackOLantern1982, who came through with major details of the game.

Major Takeways from the leaks:

Every rumour should be taken with a grain of salt as the game is still in early development and nothing is confirmed by Rockstar Games yet.

1) According to the leaks, the game will feature 2 main open worlds. One set in a fictional South American city (inspired by Rio De Janerio) and Vice City.

2) It suggests that the game will be set in the 80s and will take major inspiration from Netflix's Narcos. It also suggests some missions will take place over in Liberty City, akin to the Lundeloff Missions in GTA 5.

3) The leaks further suggested that Rockstar will take a more Red Dead Redemption approach to gunplay and combat by equipping the player with only a couple of weapons. With the rest stored in the trunk of the car, akin to the horse saddle in Red Dead Redemption 2.

