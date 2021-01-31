5 gameplay elements fans would love to see introduced in GTA 6

There are so many great gameplay elements that Rockstar could introduce in GTA 6.

Several articles discuss the features GTA 6 could borrow from past GTA titles, just as several articles are discussing good features GTA 6 could borrow from games outside of the series. By comparison, this article won't talk so much about other games' features. Rather, it will focus on general gameplay elements fans would love to see in GTA 6.

Some gameplay elements may seem unlikely to incorporate in GTA 6 at first glance. Nonetheless, it's always interesting to see what some fans want in GTA 6, especially if something hasn't happened before in the GTA series.

Five gameplay elements fan want to see in GTA 6

#5 - Online features

Online features would be nothing new, but why fix something that isn't broken? GTA Online was amazing, so it would only be logical that GTA 6 would have its own online system. Considering how broad the topic of online features can be, it could be difficult to dilute it to something simpler.

A more robust messaging system could be included in GTA 6, while a better guild-like system could also help GTA 6 seem more social. Other features such as weekly leaderboards, more PVP rewards, and raids would be fascinating to see in GTA 6.

#4 - Side activities of a different genre

GTA is already a broad genre, with some missions focusing on racing, while others focus on killing. However, the general gameplay largely remains the same. Side missions and activities usually collect something like hidden packages, so implementing something new could spice GTA 6 up.

Stuff like the Degenatron is a prime example of giving players something extra to do in a GTA game. GTA 6 could implement more arcade machines that focus on different video game genres (fighting games being a prime example of something missing in the GTA series), but that doesn't mean the side activities only have to stem from arcade machines.

#3 - Branching paths

A linear game can be a lot of fun, but more complex games tend to endear themselves to players more. As a result, some GTA series fans want GTA 6 to have branching paths throughout the whole game. In GTA 5, it was only the ending where paths could be branched outward (although two out of the three choices are limiting).

Imagine if there were several routes a player could take in GTA 6. For instance, perhaps they could focus more on drug trafficking in one route, while another could focus more on assassinations. There are so many possibilities in the world of crime that it would be a shame not to expand gameplay options in GTA 6.

#2 - Gameplay changing how the world feels

Oftentimes, a GTA game is very limited in how it feels when a player progresses throughout the game. By comparison, a game like Witcher 3 feels a lot more alive, as the player's choices have a more profound effect on the game's world. So what if GTA 6 could do the same?

An example would be if a player completes a side mission, and then it could open up a new portion of the map. In a way, it would also tie into branching story paths, which is another gameplay element fans would love to see in GTA 6. It could be as simple as two paths from time to time, or there could be more. As long as players have a choice in doing something in the way they want to in GTA 6, then the world of GTA 6 can feel more immersive and engaging to the play

#1 - Multiple ways to complete missions

Multiple ways don't mean that a player can complete a mission with a shotgun or an AK47. That's just a weaponry difference. What would be more interesting is if GTA 6 had many ways to complete a mission. Heists in GTA 5 and GTA Online had multiple approach options, so why not expand it to the rest of the game?

Take a game like the recently released Hitman 3. Agent 47 isn't required to get Silent Assassin to progress, and that's not even mentioning how there are so many ways to achieve that rank in that game.

Likewise, what if there were dozens of ways to complete a mission in GTA 6? It could greatly increase replayability, especially since most players do not bother replaying missions after beating it once.

