GTA 5 for PC: File size, download options, system requirements, and more

GTA 5 has been one of the most influential open-world games of the last decade. It's no surprise, then, that it continues to attract new players from all over the world. These players are naturally interested in the game's system requirements.
Although these details are usually available in game stores like Steam and the Epic Games Store, players prefer getting a second opinion. This article provides all the necessary details regarding the system requirements and download options for GTA 5 on PC.
System requirements, storage space, download options, and more for GTA 5 on PC
System Requirements (Steam)
Minimum:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1
- Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)
- Storage: 72 GB available space
- Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible
Recommended:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1
- Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHz (8 CPUs)
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD 7870 2GB
- Storage: 72 GB available space
- Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible
Additional storage space suggestions: It is recommended for players to have at least 100 GB of free disk space for GTA 5 to run smoothly.
Download Options
GTA 5 is available for purchase on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Here are the details for each option:
Steam:
Purchase options on Steam:
- GTA 5 Premium Edition - $29.98 / ₹1978
- GTA 5 Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle - $44.97 / ₹2565
- GTA 5 Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle - $89.57 / ₹4194
Epic Games Store:
Purchase options on the Epic Games Store:
- GTA 5 Premium Edition - $29.99 / ₹2321.44
Rockstar Games Launcher:
Purchase options on the Rockstar Games Launcher:
- GTA 5 Premium Edition - $29.99 / ₹2499