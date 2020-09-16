Rockstar Games’ GTA 5 is one of the biggest and most popular open-world games in the world. The first game of the series, the original ‘Grand Theft Auto’, came out in 1997. Since then, Rockstar Games has released a total of 11 games, along with four expansion packs.

According to Nielsen Media, the GTA franchise has generated more than $10 billion in revenue, making it the most lucrative gaming title of all time.

GTA 5 was released in 2013, after almost five years in development. The game was received by gamers and critics with the same excitement, and was universally acclaimed. Within 24 hours of GTA 5’s release, more than 11 million copies had been sold, which translates to a whopping $815 million!

Within another six weeks, the figure had jumped to around 29 million, breaking multiple records in the UK and the rest of the world. As a matter of fact, GTA 5 broke a total of seven Guinness World records at that time.

Image Credits: newsbyte.com

With GTA 6’s announcement expected soon, GTA 5 has received a recent spike in interest, and has managed to retain the majority of its player base.

GTA 5: How many people play the game in 2020?

Rockstar Games has not released the official statistics with respect to the total number of players in GTA 5. According to Metro UK, the game has made Rockstar Games a total of $6 billion, which translates to around 60% of the total revenue the GTA series has accrued.

Image Credits: Game-Debate

Unlike previous iterations of the series, GTA 5 features various microtransactions that are used to buy extra clothes and vehicles in the game. This has allowed an alternate source of revenue in addition to total sales, which in turn has a major influence on the profits.

Advertisement

Image Credits: Statistica

As far as the sales are concerned, GTA 5 has registered more than 120 million sales as of May 2020, according to Forbes. However, this does not translate to a similar player count, as the game was even released for free for a limited period of time.

According to PlayerCounter, GTA 5 has more than 130,000 players online, a figure which does fluctuate through different parts of the day. However, on an average, at least 100,000 players are playing GTA 5 across all platforms.

Image Credits: gamstat

According to gamstat, there are more than 140 million players across PS4 and PS3, while 72.5 million total GTA 5 players are registered across Xbox One and Xbox 360.