How long did it take for Rockstar Games to develop GTA 5

GTA 5 is one of the most successful games of all time, selling an estimated 11.21 Million copies in first 24 hours of release.

The development of the game took nearly three years, with GTA 5 releasing in 2013.

(picture credits: tech radar)

Rockstar Games is one of the most well-known and popular AAA game developers and publishers based out of New York City. They are the studio behind the GTA franchise. The studio was founded by Sam and Dan Houser, siblings from the UK who were previously executives at BMG Interactive.

BMG Interactive was the studio behind the original GTA game in 1997, and Rockstar took over development of the franchise since and has seen huge success with each subsequent release.

Sam Houser currently heads the studio as President of Rockstar Games and the executive producer of most games by Rockstar. The studio's parent company is Take-Two Interactive, which has acquired several other studios that have become part of Rockstar Games, such as Rockstar Toronto, Rockstar Vancouver, and in 2016, Rockstar India.

Sam and Dan Houser, the co-founders or Rockstar Games (picture credits: the guardian)

Rockstar Games have been known for delivering quality AAA titles that are worth every cent of their $60 price tag.

Rockstar Games have been known for delivering quality AAA titles that are worth every cent of their $60 price tag. The game's preliminary development started after the release of GTA IV in 2008.

The game had an estimated budget of $137 Million USD, which has now become the standard for AAA games development today. The game ceased development in August 2013 and went into Gold. Gold, in game development terms, means that the game had started manufacturing discs for shipping.

Daniel Radcliffe as Sam Houser in BBC docudrama "The Gamechangers" (picture credits: hollywood reporter)

The core development of the game took 3 years, and resulted in one of the most successful gaming properties of all-time. Rockstar Games are known for their attention to detail and providing gamers with quality AAA games that provide value for money.