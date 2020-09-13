Rockstar responds to fan query regarding GTA 6 on Twitter

Only a few franchises in all of gaming, as well as entertainment, can match the anticipation and hype that surrounds the GTA franchise. Every release from Rockstar Games eventually evolves into a full-scale cultural landmark, with GTA 5 reportedly selling 11.21 million units in the first 24 hours.

The popularity of the GTA franchise can be attributed to several things, and a lot of it has to do with Rockstar's continued efforts to provide quality Triple-A experiences. Each title from Rockstar receives the necessary time and care in development, and the launch is as smooth and without issue.

This usually means a lot of gap between the release of games in the GTA franchise. There was nearly a 4-year gap between the release of Grand Theft Auto IV and Grand Theft Auto V.

However, when taken into consideration the quality of games that they were; the long developmental period is completely justified.

Rockstar responds to fan query regarding GTA 6

There is no news on that topic yet. Please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official updates: https://t.co/i1zkZw0nsH *KG — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) September 7, 2020

GTA 6 is, no doubt, one of the most hotly anticipated games in the history of gaming and the hype is building up for a massive crescendo. Rockstar has remained tight-lipped and didn't even acknowledge the game's existence in development as of yet.

However, in a recent turn of events, Rockstar has actually come out and responded to a fan's query regarding the release of GTA 6. While the reply was a standard "stay tuned", it still gives fans hopes that the game is already in development.

Despite rumours of the game reportedly being in the early stages of development as of April 2020, there hasn't been any communication from Rockstar. The studio's silence on the matter only adds to the growing anticipation around the game.

Their response on Twitter has sent the rumour mill into hyperdrive with fans formulating what their seemingly standard response could mean.

While it is far from actual information regarding GTA 6, it won't stop fans from speculating.