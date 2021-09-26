Ranking GTA games based on Steam reviews

The GTA series tends to score well on Steam reviews, yet there are slight issues here and there.

Steam is a distribution service by Valve. Here, each game is rated in two categories. The first is All Reviews, while the second is Recent Reviews. It gives players a more accurate look at the game's perception.

Based on Steam reviews, GTA games have done very well. Most of them are rated highly by the consumer base. However, these versions are not perfect. Nonetheless, Steam reviews let players know what to expect.

Here is a ranking of every GTA game by Steam reviews

The GTA series is a massive one that spans decades. However, not every classic has been ported to Steam. However, all the main games are readily available.

Every GTA game ranked by Steam reviews

Steam will display the overall reception of each game. It is listed on the right hand side of each page. Here are the Steam reviews for every GTA game:

GTA 3 : Very Positive (8,939)

: Very Positive (8,939) GTA Vice City : Very Positive (19,536)

: Very Positive (19,536) GTA San Andreas : Very Positive (58,686)

: Very Positive (58,686) GTA 4 : Mostly Positive (75,640)

: Mostly Positive (75,640) GTA 5: Very Positive (1,079,293)

For comparison, here are the recent Steam reviews for each game:

GTA 3 : Mostly Positive (226)

: Mostly Positive (226) GTA Vice City : Very Positive (423)

: Very Positive (423) GTA San Andreas : Very Positive (1,265)

: Very Positive (1,265) GTA 4 : Very Positive (1,222)

: Very Positive (1,222) GTA 5: Very Positive (20,298)

As it stands, GTA 5 is the highest ranked game based on population. It has over a million Steam reviews. For the most part, these GTA titles have a positive reception. However, Steam is missing a few games.

Not every title is on Steam

Rockstar Games has ported all the major console releases onto PC. However, there are key ones missing. The most prominent is Chinatown Wars. While it's not available on Steam, players can find it on mobile devices.

The 3D Universe prequels are also absent. Liberty City Stories and Vice City Stories have yet to be ported onto the platform.

The downside to Steam versions

Steam reviews are generous to the GTA series. Most of the games are rated highly. However, none of them have reached an overwhelmingly positive status. This is mainly due to a few issues.

A few titles have completely disabled mods. Rockstar did this as a precaution for GTA San Andreas, given the Hot Coffee incident. Licensing issues have also resulted in the removal of popular songs; this is very apparent in GTA Vice City. Last but not least, some games have unresolved glitches.

Most players tend to downgrade their Steam games to the 1.0 version. This allows them to enjoy a complete soundtrack. The 1.0 version can also be fully modded. Had it not been for these issues, it's likely that the Steam reviews would have been higher.

