GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition given adult rating, gameplay details officially out

GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition can now be pre-ordered and a gameplay trailer has also been released. All of the earlier leaks have been proven true, as they match details revealed by Rockstar Games.
The game has a mature rating (PEGI 18) and is available at the Rockstar Games Store. It is scheduled for release on November 11. The trilogy looks precisely like what most fans expected.
Diving into the details of the GTA Remastered Trilogy
In this case, data miners were on point about their predictions. Tom Henderson predicted a November 11 release date. Henderson is correct as the digital copy of the game will be released on 11. Meanwhile, physical copies will be available in limited numbers from December 6, 2021.
However, the leaks on the pricing were off, as the pre-order costs $59.99 across all consoles.
GTA data miner alloc8or's leaks seem to have been confirmed since the system requirements and game description match up with what he unveiled.
System requirements
Minimum
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300
- Memory: 8 GB
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB
- Disk: 45 GB
Recommended
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 16 GB
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB
- Disk: 45 GB
The Game Rating and Administration Committee (GRAC) of South Korea had also leaked the game's rating on their website. While this was obvious, the rating leak was nonetheless accurate. GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition's PEGI (Pan European Game Information) 18 rating is due to the game's portrayal of violence, mature language, and gambling.
On the other hand, ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board) has given the game a rating of "Mature 17+," citing blood and gore, intense violence, sexual content, strong language, and use of drugs. The ratings are the same as the original trilogy games. This is nothing unusual for this franchise.