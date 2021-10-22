GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition given adult rating, gameplay details officially out

GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition can now be pre-ordered and a gameplay trailer has also been released. All of the earlier leaks have been proven true, as they match details revealed by Rockstar Games.

The game has a mature rating (PEGI 18) and is available at the Rockstar Games Store. It is scheduled for release on November 11. The trilogy looks precisely like what most fans expected.

Diving into the details of the GTA Remastered Trilogy

In this case, data miners were on point about their predictions. Tom Henderson predicted a November 11 release date. Henderson is correct as the digital copy of the game will be released on 11. Meanwhile, physical copies will be available in limited numbers from December 6, 2021.

However, the leaks on the pricing were off, as the pre-order costs $59.99 across all consoles.

GTA data miner alloc8or's leaks seem to have been confirmed since the system requirements and game description match up with what he unveiled.

System requirements

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300

Intel® Core™ i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300 Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB Disk: 45 GB

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel® Core™ i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Disk: 45 GB

The Game Rating and Administration Committee (GRAC) of South Korea had also leaked the game's rating on their website. While this was obvious, the rating leak was nonetheless accurate. GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition's PEGI (Pan European Game Information) 18 rating is due to the game's portrayal of violence, mature language, and gambling.

On the other hand, ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board) has given the game a rating of "Mature 17+," citing blood and gore, intense violence, sexual content, strong language, and use of drugs. The ratings are the same as the original trilogy games. This is nothing unusual for this franchise.

