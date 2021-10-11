GTA The Trilogy could cost $70 on current gen consoles and $60 on last gen consoles according to latest leaks

The GTA remastered trilogy is finally here and long-time GTA fans are clearly quite excited about it. The latest report regarding the game has allegedly revealed its pricing for consoles.

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is a remastered version of all three games from the 3D Universe trilogy. Rockstar has announced its availability on all current-gen consoles, PCs, and even handheld platforms like mobile phones as well as the Nintendo Switch.

GTA Remastered Trilogy prices revealed on consoles

Okami Games @Okami13_ It appears the GTA Trilogy is going to cost the full $70 on current gen, $60 on last gen.Hope to see some significant enhancements for that price. It appears the GTA Trilogy is going to cost the full $70 on current gen, $60 on last gen.Hope to see some significant enhancements for that price. https://t.co/yv0pwAP3gf

As can be seen from the above tweet, it appears that the GTA remastered trilogy has been made available on base.com. It is a website that sells all forms of electronic entertainment. This includes blu-rays as well as DVDs for movies, consoles, console games and more.

Here are the listed prices for the console editions of the upcoming game:

PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One - £54.85

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S - £64.85

According to Twitter user and video games informant @Okami_13, the US prices could be around $60 for last-gen (PS4, Xbox One) consoles and $70 for current-gen (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) consoles.

However, this is only if the prices are lower in the US than in the UK. If the current market rates are considered, the GBP prices would amount to around $75 for the last-gen editions and $88 for current-gen ones.

If these prices are to be believed, the games are set to be much more expensive than what most fans anticipated. Fans around the world have been waiting for the remastered GTA Trilogy and many have been left disappointed by this news.

Also Read

Although regional pricing is available on PC, console gamers are left out in countries with a large GTA playerbase like India. In India, the remastered GTA Trilogy would cost around 5500 INR for last-gen consoles and 6500 INR for current-gen ones.

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is coming out this year for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Rockstar Games Launcher). The mobile version (for iOS and Android) will be released in early 2022.

Edited by Atul S