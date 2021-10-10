When is GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition expected to release for different platforms?

Rockstar Games has finally confirmed the existence of the GTA remastered trilogy, which is undoubtedly the most exciting news for GTA fans right now.

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition was announced via a short teaser clip that was shared on Twitter. It has subsequently been published to YouTube, and an accompanying Newswire article is also available.

Although Rockstar hasn't announced a specific release date, the titles are expected to be released this year. If earlier reports are to be believed, the launch event will take place in November.

Probable release date for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition across all platforms

The GTA remastered trilogy is scheduled to release this year, as stated by Rockstar Games. It will be released on all current-generation platforms including: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PCs (Rockstar Games Launcher).

Mobile gamers have some good news too, as Rockstar also wants to release the game for iOS and Android devices in the first half of 2022. GTA Online will be commemorating the release of the remastered trilogy with a variety of unique items, anniversary apparel, and liveries.

The release date appears to be in line with previous rumors that stated that the remastered trilogy will be launched in November. GTA 5's Expanded & Enhanced Edition was originally anticipated to be released in November. It was, however, ultimately pushed back until March 2022.

Players can learn more from the official Rockstar Games Newswire article here.

What will be the new game like?

To begin with, the biggest change for the GTA definitive edition trilogy is that they are supposedly made in the Unreal Engine. Although it hasn't been confirmed yet, it is more than likely to be true, since the Rockstar Games Launcher referred to the games as such.

Since the earlier games were made with the Renderware Engine, this would make existing mods and mod tools incompatible. Some other details have also come out from the recent achievement icons leak. An achievement for GTA Vice City's definitive edition shows a bicycle, while one for GTA San Andreas seems to indicate a bigfoot.

This could mean that there are more than just a few tweaks in the upcoming games. GTA Vice City never had any bicycles, while the bigfoot in GTA San Andreas was largely a myth. It would indeed be interesting if these elements were added to the new games.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod