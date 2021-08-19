GTA 6 has been long awaited by the community and Rockstar games have not even announced that they are working on the title so far. Players are getting impatient to know if there is a sequel to their favorite franchise.

Although there is no official news on GTA 6, players recently heard a rumor about Rockstar releasing the GTA Remastered Trilogy in November 2021. While half the community is happy to get this news, the other half could not get more annoyed.

Many people in the community believe that Rockstar is being lazy with the development of their sequel and are trying to make more money from the older titles that they made.

Players believe that Rockstar is using their resources on something that players don't want as much, meaning The GTA Remastered Trilogy, in comparison to working on their new title.

Will the GTA Remastered Trilogy be enough to keep fans satisfied until GTA 6 comes out?

While the GTA Remastered Trilogy seems like a good idea to many, it is still being released at the wrong time, according to many GTA fans. Rockstar is trying to target younger gamers to play their older games while everyone waits for GTA 6, but it seems to have backfired in the community.

Players are all desperately waiting for any news about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games has been avoiding the game completely.

Many players believe that the GTA Remastered Trilogy is made so players can wait patiently while Rockstar works on GTA 6. But the community has started hating Rockstar for not working on what it really wants.

It's been eight years since the release of the last GTA title. When Rockstar released GTA 3 back in 2001, it took one year to release GTA Vice City and another two to make GTA San Andreas in 2004 and in 2008 we got GTA 4.

Rockstar has never taken so long to announce a title and players are getting restless and starting to believe that GTA 6 is not going to be coming out.

Waiting increases anticipation but waiting too long makes people lose the excitement and Rockstar games is playing a dangerous game when it comes to leaving the community hanging without any news about GTA 6.

Their attempts to distract the fans by putting out the GTA Remastered Trilogy might only work for a few players who haven't played the older games, but for everyone else, its just another reason why they aren't getting GTA 6.

