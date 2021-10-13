5 reasons why fans should be excited for the Android and iOS versions of GTA The Trilogy

On October 8, 2021, Rockstar Games announced GTA The Trilogy. Although there is no fixed date, it is speculated that the games will be released for the PS5 and Xbox X/S later this year. The versions for Android and iOS are said to follow soon in early 2022.

With many players waiting for the release of the remastered trilogy, there are some features that players should be more excited about than the others. This article takes a look at 5 reasons why fans should be excited for the mobile versions of GTA The Trilogy

5 reasons why fans should be excited for the mobile versions of GTA The Trilogy

5) Explore the city in HD

Many players needed to wait for years before the original trilogy was released on Android and iOS. GTA The Trilogy Definitve Edition is going to be out relatively soon for these platforms compared to the original versions of the game. For many mobile players, graphical enhancements are more than enough reason to play the game, but in the remastered version, players will get to enjoy the three cities in a whole new aesthetic.

4) Custom achievements

Players who have been playing games on Android and iOS recently are already aware of how each game comes with unlockable achievements upon completing tasks. This feature is native to mobile gaming and it is fun to imagine what unique achievements players will get to unlock on these platforms.

3) Portable gaming

GTA in 3D was always a delight for the players. Players were shocked to see GTA 3 for the first time in what used to be futuristic graphics. Today the games are quite old and the graphics don't hold up as well. There are many mobile games with better graphics than the Android and iOS versions of GTA 3, Vice City and San andreas. GTA The Trilogy Remastered on the mobile will help players enjoy modern graphics on a portable platform.

2) Rumors of New Vehicles

There are a few leaks that suggest new vehicles are being added to the games. In the achievements section on the PC, players have noticed things like achievements for tow trucks in GTA 3 and BMX in GTA Vice City. Both these vehicles aren't a part of the original games, and players are stoked to see what Rockstar holds in store for them.

1) The GTA trilogy story line

With new gamers joining the hobby on their phones, many players have not gotten to experience the amazing story lines that these games hold. With GTA The Trilogy being released on Android and iOS, the game becomes accessible to more players.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod