GTA 5 BMX Cheat Code for PC/PS4/Xbox One

The GTA franchise is one of the few remaining Triple-A franchises to still incorporate cheat codes in their games. Cheat Codes were once necessary for game developers to get through levels without encountering much hassle.

They were written into the game code so that developers could test out the levels without meeting much resistance. However, they soon evolved past the rudimentary 'God Mode' cheat to more ridiculous and fun cheat codes.

The GTA franchise has always incorporated cheat codes in various ways, by controller or keyboard input, and more recently by way of entering phone numbers on the in-game mobile phone.

GTA V, released in the year 2013, was met with commercial success and good critical reception. And fans were pleasantly surprised by Rockstar's decision to include cheat codes.

GTA V BMX Cheat Code for PC/PS4/Xbox One

PS3 / PS4 - Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2.

Xbox One / Xbox 360 - Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B,Y, RB, RT.

PC - BANDIT.

Cell Phone - 1-999-226-348

One of the most fun ways of getting around GTA V is by riding a BMX across town. While it is not the fastest way to get from point A to point B, players can get some much need exercise done by riding the bike and improve the physical stats of individual characters.

For players who own a High-End Apartment in GTA Online, a Bike/BMX is already in the Garage and can be taken out any time the player wishes to.

Performing bunny hops over cars in traffic never seems to get old. Players often find themselves on the run from the police in GTA V after hitting the 15th pedestrian in the face with the front wheel of a BMX.