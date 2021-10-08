GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition to be released on Android & iOS devices: Official release announcement, teaser and more

GTA fans can finally rejoice because The Trilogy is no longer in the gray.

The much-awaited entry in the Grand Theft Auto series – The Trilogy – is weeks away from hitting the market and setting players loose in the full-throttle, robust world of adventure and unbridled excitement.

After maintaining a relatively frustrating silence on the subject for a while, Rockstar has finally confirmed the widespread news and made it official. In a recent article, Rockstar confirmed that the trilogy will be coming out later this year in honor of the Grand Anniversary.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames In honor of the upcoming anniversary, today we are excited to announce that all three games will be coming to current generation platforms later this year in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition: rsg.ms/d7c860a In honor of the upcoming anniversary, today we are excited to announce that all three games will be coming to current generation platforms later this year in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition: rsg.ms/d7c860a https://t.co/RrbCl1EWLx

Platforms like Reddit and GTA forums are rife with speculation about the release of the Remastered series, and now that its release has finally been confirmed, players – especially those that have been playing Grand Theft Auto games for years – seem to be beside themselves with joy.

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition to be released on Android & iOS devices:

The trilogy, as fans probably already know, will contain a remastered version of three games: GTA San Andreas, GTA Vice City and GTA 3. All three of these games have occupied a particularly privileged spot in the light of stardom for quite a while and this trilogy is bound to hype up all fans even more.

For now, here is what we do know:

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be released on iOS and Android devices in the first half of 2022.

Moreover, Rockstar is also planning on making GTA Online as much of a thrill-ride as possible, so fans can expect a few more updates to help flourish the game in no time, not that it needs any flourishing.

Rockstar will also be removing existing versions of the GTA titles from digital retailers in preparation for the grand launch. The Trilogy, with all its nostalgic vibes and memorable characters, will be a dream come true for fans.

The Grand Theft Auto series is one of the most famous franchises in the world, having garnered millions of views and player-raves over the last two decades or so. Given that the franchise has never been sluggish in terms of pumping out new content, fans couldn't understand why Rockstar didn't say anything about GTA 6, one of the most anticipated games in the series.

But now that Rockstar Games has finally confirmed the release of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – fans can strap on their seat belts and get ready for a particularly rocky ride.

