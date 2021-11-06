5 ways in which GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition might disappoint fans

GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition is almost here, and many fans can't wait to see what Rockstar has done to the games. Although many fans can't wait to play these games, some are skeptical about how the games will turn out. The game has received a lot of hype, and many fans are scared that they won't live up to their expectations.

Earlier, Rockstar Games had limited resources as the computing power of the systems in those days was not as good. Despite the limitations, the company released some fantastic games that many players will cherish for years to come. With the Trilogy release getting close, fans are worried that the remasters won't keep up to their expectations.

Here are five ways in which GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition might leave fans unhappy

5) Graphics not being up to the mark

Graphics not being good enough (Image via Rockstar Games)

The main feature that Rockstar has marketed for in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is the graphics. Many players aren't pleased with the graphics they have seen in the trailer of the games. Rockstar has tried to maintain the original aesthetic of the game, but in that attempt, many fans believe the game looks too cartoony.

4) Many bugs

Bugs in the GTA Trilogy (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has allegedly been working on the Definitive Edition of the games for a while now. The one thing that makes or breaks a game is the quality and playability. If the games have too many bugs on release, many fans will lose interest in playing these games. Rockstar needs to make sure that the games are tested well before they release the GTA Trilogy.

3) No Easter eggs

No Easter eggs (Image via Quora @Adrian)

Having fun Easter eggs in a GTA game is almost a tradition now. Many fans remember all the Easter eggs in the original series and hope to see them in the remaster. Fans expect Rockstar to add a few new Easter eggs into the games for players to discover while playing the Definitive Editions.

2) High prices

High prices (Image via Playstation store)

Many fans think that the GTA Trilogy remaster is priced relatively high for an old game that is being repackaged and sold. With a price tag of almost $60, many fans believe it is a little too expensive for a game that is around 20 years old now.

Fans expected the game to be more reasonable, but Rockstar has set a heavy price on a game, which can be why many fans don't buy the game.

1) No extra content

No new content (Image via Youtube@ZacCoxTV)

The original GTA Trilogy is loved by almost everyone who has played the games. When Rockstar announced the Definitive Edition, fans were pleased to play their favorite game in a new look.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Many players do expect to see some new features in the remasters. Some extra missions, new vehicles and fresh Easter eggs are something many fans are expecting. It would be disappointing to find out that there is no new content added to the games.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar