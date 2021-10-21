GTA Trilogy The Definitive Edition leaked price, PC requirements, and more

The GTA Remastered Trilogy will be releasing soon, and fans can't get enough of it. GTA players are anxious to learn about any details for the game, and so far, Rockstar hasn't revealed much.

However, leakers have been busy gathering information related to the upcoming games. Some of the information that has been leaked include the pricing, system requirements, and other details. This article goes through some of the most important leaks and reveals the information they have presented.

Everything you need to know about the GTA Remastered Trilogy

Pricing

Last week, the UK prices for the GTA Remastered Trilogy games were apparently revealed on base.com. It indicated that the last-gen and current-gen versions would have different prices. Here's how the games are supposedly priced:

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch (last-gen and handheld) - £54.85

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S (current-gen) - £64.85

The US prices were reported to be around $60 for last-gen consoles and $70 for current-gen platforms. It has also been reported that Rockstar will give out a $10 discount to players for any subsequent purchase if they buy the trilogy within January 5, 2022. It only applies to products priced at $15 and above, and players need to buy the trilogy from the Rockstar Games Launcher for this to work.

PC system requirements

Popular GTA informant alloc8or apparently revealed the system requirements for the new remastered trilogy on GTAForums. Here's what the leaks suggest:

Minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 (probably 64 Bit)

Windows 10 (probably 64 Bit) RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Processor/CPU: Intel Core i5-2700K / AMD FX-6300

Intel Core i5-2700K / AMD FX-6300 Graphics Card/GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB Storage space: 45 GB available space

Recommended system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 (probably 64 Bit)

Windows 10 (probably 64 Bit) RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Processor/CPU: Intel Core i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Graphics Card/GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Storage space: 45 GB available

These requirements appear to indicate that the games will be far more tough to run than GTA 5, let alone the previous trilogy.

Other details

Among other details, perhaps the most important one is its apparent release date. The games will be coming out on November 11, according to Tom Henderson. However, this is only for the PC/console editions. The mobile and handheld versions will only come out in the first half of 2022, according to Rockstar.

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is coming out for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. The PC version will be available on Rockstar Games Launcher, but a recent leak suggests that it will also come out on Steam.

Edited by Shaheen Banu