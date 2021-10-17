When is the GTA Trilogy coming out? Official release announcement, platforms, and more

GTA fans have undoubtedly been excited ever since Rockstar announced the remastered GTA Trilogy. Rockstar hasn't announced a specific date of release as of now, but they're expected to arrive this year.

However, a credible GTA leaker recently revealed a release date. Tom Henderson, known for his GTA 6 leaks, stated that Rockstar will be launching the remastered GTA trilogy on November 11.

Release date, supported platforms, and more on the GTA Remastered Trilogy

Rockstar hasn't released an official announcement regarding the release date of the GTA Remastered Trilogy. However, they've stated that the game is definitely coming out this year on all major platforms. The devices getting a 2021 release are PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC (Rockstar Games Launcher), and Nintendo Switch.

Mobile gamers have to wait till 2022 to be able to play the games. Meanwhile, Tom Henderson, who has been releasing a lot of GTA-related information since this year, has leaked the probable release date. According to him, the GTA Trilogy is launching on November 11.

The release date looks to correspond to earlier speculations that the remastered trilogy will be released in November. The Expanded & Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 was supposed to come out in November. However, it was eventually postponed until March 2022. Some fans believe the postponement was done to prepare for the remaster trilogy's launch.

Several more leaks have come out regarding the GTA Remastered Trilogy. These range from achievement icons to the upcoming game's system requirements. Some leakers have also spoken out about how the game is going to look and how it's not very different from the earlier 3D trilogy.

The Unreal engine was used to create the remastered GTA games and their system requirements indicate that they will be performance-heavy. Another recent leak claims that Rockstar is working on a Steam release for the games. Some fans believe this could indicate a limited release on the Rockstar Games Launcher.

Fans should not take any leaked information seriously until Rockstar makes an official announcement. As a result, the only option for GTA fans right now is to wait for the remastered games. The wait will not be long, as there are only a little more than two months left in 2021.

Edited by Srijan Sen