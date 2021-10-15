GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition Steam IDs found by leakers

Some leakers have discovered the existence of Steam IDs for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition. This might imply that the remastered games will be made available on Steam as well.

The remastered GTA trilogy is coming out on November for PC and consoles. Mobile gamers, on the other hand, have to wait until next year. The games are supposedly being made on the Unreal Engine and will not be drastically different from the 3D Universe games.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: Leakers find Steam ID for upcoming remasters

Tez2 @TezFunz2

GTA SA (Unreal)

steamdb.info/app/1547000/hi…

GTA VC (Unreal)

steamdb.info/app/1546990/hi…

GTA 3 (Unreal)

All three games have been coded as Unreal Engine games to differentiate them from the original 3D trilogy. The games have been listed with the following titles:

GTA 3 Definitive (as per Rockstar launcher)

GTA Vice City Definitive (as per Rockstar launcher)

GTA San Andreas Definitive (as per Rockstar launcher)

These details have been uncovered by SteamDB staff. SteamDB is a third-party website that serves as a database for everything on Steam. It counts the number of active players in a game and monitors trends. Hence, it's not unusual that they discovered information about the remasters.

Most gamers consider SteamDB a reliable source of such leaks, and this indicates that the GTA Trilogy could indeed be coming out on Steam. Some fans, however, believe that it might be a limited time thing on RGL and Steam might be the original platform for PC gamers:

GTA fans have been on cloud nine ever since Rockstar broke the ice regarding the GTA Trilogy remasters and made an official announcement. The games have been announced for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and Rockstar Games Launcher.

This seemingly implies that PC gamers will only be able to purchase them from the Rockstar Games Launcher. However, if the recent leaks are proved true, PC players can buy the remasters from Steam too.

