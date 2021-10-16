Rockstar set to offer GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition buyers a $10 discount on their next purchase on the Rockstar Store

This $10 discount from the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition only applies to products that cost $15 or more.

However, the most important part about this leak is that it confirms that the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is set to come out soon. Gamers can only get this discount by purchasing the game by January 5, 2022. Hence, one can deduce that the game must come out before then.

However, this discount will only apply if the players buy the game from the Rockstar Store or through the Rockstar Games Launcher. It is unknown if players will be able to purchase the game on other platforms and get a similar bonus.

GTANet @GTANet Furthermore, purchasing #GTATrilogy via Rockstar's Store or Launcher before January will reward everyone with a $10 voucher to use on purchases over $15. This confirms the games will release this year as announced! Furthermore, purchasing #GTATrilogy via Rockstar's Store or Launcher before January will reward everyone with a $10 voucher to use on purchases over $15. This confirms the games will release this year as announced! https://t.co/boYEvrVFnH

All credit goes to alloc8r, who was the original person who leaked several new pieces of information on the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition; even including information on what the game will consist of (such as GTA 5-style controls). The above Tweet only covers the second half, which pertains to the discount itself.

To be eligible for this discount, players must buy the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition by January 5, 2022. Note that they must use it by January 16, 2022. The discount only lasts for a week and a half, but it is a $10 discount on products that cost $15 or more.

It's three games in one, but players should temper their expectations on its price. There was an earlier leak that stated that GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition would cost $70. If that's true, the bundle will cost significantly more than the original trilogy did on Steam.

However, players can't buy the original titles from digital retailers anymore; Rockstar Games removed the games from purchase. Hence, any gamer who wishes to purchase the games digitally must buy the upcoming project, GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

PC system requirements for the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition

alloc8or also leaked the minimum requirements to run the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on PC. 45 GB of storage space is bigger than the original three games put together. However, it makes sense given the recent leaks about what the new trilogy includes.

Every other requirement is reasonable for a modern game. Some players might not like the Windows 10 requirement, but most serious PC gamers should already have a capable PC.

The minimum graphics cards are nearly a decade old, and its overall storage space is substantially lower than most modern games. For example, GTA 5 is almost a decade old, and it only requires 72 GB.

Screen leaks from Rockstar Games Launcher

There are plenty of new leaks coming out regarding the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition. Another example is the leaks related to Steam IDs and Rockstar Launcher screens; every individual game within the trilogy has its own unique Rockstar Launcher screen.

These are the Steam IDS:

1546970 (Grand Theft Auto III)

1546990 (Grand Theft Auto Vice City)

1547e3 (Grand Theft Auto San Andreas)

The leaker (alloc8or) has a good track record, so there is some credibility to these leaks.

