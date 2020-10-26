GTA 5: System requirements, download size, links, and other installation details

GTA 5 was released back in 2013 and was an instant hit, earning more than $800 million on the first day and touching the $1 billion mark in the first three days. This game still has a good player count, much of which can be attributed to GTA Online.

This title provides an option to play with three protagonists — Trevor, Michael, and Franklin, making the storyline quite engaging. That is why, even today, many players look to download it and play.

In this article, we provide a step-by-step guide to download GTA 5 on PCs.

GTA 5 download and all other installation details

Players can directly download this title from the Rockstar Warehouse, Steam Store, and Epic Games Store.

Here are the steps to download it from Steam:

Step 1: First, players need to open the Steam application on their PCs and search for ‘GTA 5.’

Step 2: The game will be added to their Steam library upon successful purchase.

Step 3: They can then press on GTA 5 in their library and click on the ‘Install’ button.

Advertisement

The download will commence, and after the installation is complete, gamers can open and enjoy GTA 5.

They can also follow these steps to download the game from Epic Games Store:

Step 1: Gamers need to download the Epic Games Launcher and log in to their accounts.

Step 2: They can then search for GTA 5 and click the purchase button and make the payment using the desired method.

Step 3: After the payment is successful, GTA 5 will begin downloading.

Here are the download links to GTA 5:

Rockstar Warehouse

Steam

Epic Games Store

Size

The size of the game is 72 GB (Source: Steam).

Requirements

Here are the minimum and recommended requirements for GTA 5:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1 GB / AMD HD 4870 1 GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHz (8 CPUs)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 660 2 GB / AMD HD 7870 2 GB

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

Source: Steam