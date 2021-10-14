Original GTA Trilogy delisted from Rockstar Store, Steam, and certain PlayStation Store regions with GTA The Trilogy on the horizon

Rockstar Games has removed the classic GTA Trilogy from the PlayStation Store, the Rockstar Store, and Steam to make room for the new Trilogy.

If GTA players try to check these games out on Steam, they will have trouble finding it. The following is the message that they will receive:

"Notice: At the request of the publisher, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is no longer available for sale on Steam."

This message applies to GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. Players who already own these games can download them whenever they want. This message primarily prevents new players from buying them.

It shouldn't surprise players, as Rockstar Games notified players that they would do this back in a Rockstar Games Support post. They claimed:

"With the October 8, 2021 announcement of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher, previous versions and bundles featuring these titles will be removed from console and PC digital retailers as of the week of October 11, 2021."

GTANet @GTANet The original #GTATrilogy has now been delisted from the PlayStation Store in Europe and Asia, the Rockstar Store and Steam.Source: gtaforums.com/topic/976221-g… The original #GTATrilogy has now been delisted from the PlayStation Store in Europe and Asia, the Rockstar Store and Steam.Source: gtaforums.com/topic/976221-g… https://t.co/3KhZ5HQKjY

The new GTA Trilogy is why the original one is delisted from Steam, Rockstar Store, and the PlayStation Store

The above Tweet is the initial announcement for the new GTA Trilogy known as "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition." Players know that it is "coming soon," but that's it for current information right now.

It isn't just Steam that delisted these games, either. The original GTA Trilogy has also been removed from the PlayStation Store in Europe and Asia (with America likely following shortly after). Not only that, but the Rockstar Store doesn't include those games for sale.

As with Steam, players who have already purchased a copy of any game within the original GTA Trilogy can install it on the appropriate platform for the digital retailers listed above. Of course, this doesn't affect physical copies in the slightest.

Since October 13, 2021, is on the week of October 11, Rockstar Games stayed true to their word. They also stated that they would make an announcement regarding GTA The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition in the upcoming weeks.

Also Read

Rockstar Games removed the classic GTA Trilogy from Steam, the PlayStation Store, and the Rockstar Store for a reason: to make room for the new GTA Trilogy. Although not much is known about it presently, Rockstar Games has announced that it will involve GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas.

Some fans aren't happy with the decision, but it will remain to be seen if the new GTA Trilogy can live up to the hype of its predecessor.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Did you plan to buy one of these games, but now find yourself unable to purchase it from these digital retailers? Yes No 0 votes so far