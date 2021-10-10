Reminder: Original GTA Trilogy will be taken off of digital retailers on October 11, 2021

If GTA fans wish to buy the original GTA trilogy from digital retailers, they must do so before 11 October 2021.

Rockstar Games stated on their support page that the original GTA trilogy would be taken off of digital retailers during the week of 11 October 2021.

Note: This instance isn't the first time Rockstar has taken games off from being available.

For example, Steam is a digital retailer. Rockstar Games makes it so players can't get GTA 2 on the platform, even though it's listed there. The same will likely happen to GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas.

The original GTA Trilogy will be taken off of digital retailers

The three games to be taken away from digital retailers are GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. Rockstar Games Support also mentions how this will affect bundles including those games.

These games will be removed so players can purchase the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition instead. If the player wishes to buy the original titles, they must do so before 11 October 2021.

Note: Players who already own any of the original GTA games can still redownload it whenever they please. The upcoming change will only affect new players' ability to purchase these games.

The main benefit of the original GTA trilogy

The three original titles (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the advantages of owning the original GTA trilogy is that several mods already exist for these games (especially for GTA San Andreas). Naturally, these mods won't work on the new GTA Trilogy remasters.

Not to mention, some may wish to try out the original games in all their glory. If they're unavailable for purchase, players will have to resort to alternatives.

Of course, anybody who owns the three original games can still buy the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. Hence, it's not like the player must choose one over the other. It isn't even known what the new improvements will be for the upcoming GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

What players should expect from the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

The GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition was announced recently (Image via Sportskeeda)

Rockstar Games announced that the new GTA Trilogy would include improved graphics and some modern gameplay features. The main takeaway from their recent announcement is that they will share more details on the upcoming project soon.

However, players don't have much time to decide if they wish to buy the original GTA games from digital retailers. Hence, they must make a judgment call.

The GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will be available on the following platforms:

Android (first half of 2022)

iOS (first half of 2022)

Nintendo Switch

PS4

PS5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

GTA Online players will also get some goodies to celebrate the occasion. New clothing options and liveries will be made available soon.

