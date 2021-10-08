Rockstar Games to remove the 3 classic titles from digital retail ahead of the GTA Trilogy release

With the impending release of the GTA Trilogy, Rockstar announced that all digital retail versions will be removed.

Starting next week, digital retail for the classic three games will be taken off websites. The upcoming GTA Trilogy is big news for players. Most of them wanted remastered versions of their old-school favorites.

The 20th anniversary of GTA 3 draws near. Rockstar finally announced the GTA Trilogy after several leaks came out. Players will finally get an improved experience to these classic titles. As a necessary sacrifice, all current digital retail will be removed. Rockstar made a few more statements about the subject.

Ahead of the GTA Trilogy, Rockstar Games will remove the three classic titles from digital retail

As exciting as the GTA Trilogy is, there are some remaining questions. Players might ask what happens if they have already purchased the digital retail. Rockstar addressed these concerns on their official website.

Here's what Rockstar had to say about the existing titles:

The GTA Trilogy is coming soon. (Image via Rockstar Games)

According to their Newswire, Rockstar confirmed the release of the GTA Trilogy. They have yet to give an exact date. Notably, they did state a target release date for iOS and Android. It will happen sometime in the first half of 2022. Meanwhile, they will remove digital retail for the classic games:

"Previous versions and bundles featuring these titles will be removed from console and PC digital retailers as of the week of October 11, 2021"

There is now a set date to watch out for. Players can either purchase them now or wait until the GTA Trilogy finally drops. The choice is up to them.

Rockstar made a promising statement in regards to these titles:

"Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will feature across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals."

Right now, Rockstar is preparing to launch the GTA Trilogy, trying to ensure players that it will be worth it. The 20th anniversary of GTA 3 is a huge milestone for the company, and the developers wish to celebrate it with the player community.

What about players who already own digital retail versions of the classic titles?

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the GTA Trilogy for a very long time now. Several leaks have popped up throughout the year. Now that it's been confirmed, here is what players should know about the digital retail versions.

According to the Rockstar support team, players don't have to worry if they have already downloaded the previous titles. They can still play the classic versions on their respective platforms. However, starting next week, they will be unable to buy digital retail versions of previous titles anymore.

In the meantime, players can look over the leaked achievement icons. Speculation runs quite rampant as to what each of them means. It remains to be seen, but it is fun to think about.

