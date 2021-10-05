Why is the GTA trilogy remaster so important?

There is a reason why fans desperately want the GTA trilogy remaster; it's because these games mean a lot to them.

Recently, a GTA trilogy remaster was rated in South Korea. This was breaking news for fans of a potential remaster. The 3D Universe had classic hits like GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. Fans of these games would love nothing more than for them to see a triumphant return.

However, players do need to be careful with their expectations. Remasters are not the same as remakes. The former mainly deals with graphic enhancements. Meanwhile, the latter is a new game built from the ground up. Nonetheless, the GTA trilogy remaster can still hold meaning to several players.

GTA Trilogy Remaster: 3 reasons why it's important

A GTA trilogy remaster has major implications. First and foremost, Rockstar Games would finally be doing something besides GTA 5 and GTA Online. More importantly, fans want to see an HD upgrade of their favorite classics.

1) It brings old-school games into the modern era

Rockstar Games built themselves on their historic reputation. The following games are considered legendary in their own right:

GTA 3

GTA Vice City

GTA San Andreas

Each of these games broke the boundaries in open world gameplay, and some of them still hold up well. Regardless, they are lacking behind in the graphics department, and this is the reason why community made HD graphic mods are popular online.

Fans want a GTA trilogy remaster to reimagine their favorite games. What was groundbreaking at the time is now outdated in the modern era. A major graphics overhaul is desperately needed for these games. Better yet, it would allow newer players to experience these older games.

2) A trilogy remaster can (potentially) address past issues

This ultimately depends on how much effort Rockstar puts into the GTA trilogy remaster. If it's purely cosmetic changes, then this point is moot. However, they could potentially right a few wrongs from previous games.

Whether it's Vice City or San Andreas, they have their fair share of difficult missions. A GTA trilogy remaster could potentially improve the in-game mechanics, such as slightly better controls. This would allow for more accessibility to newer players. For example, GTA 3 can finally have a moving camera for vehicles.

Again, this argument relies on whatever direction Rockstar goes decides to take. If they only focus on resolution updates, then fans will be disappointed.

3) Fans want something besides GTA 5 and Online

It goes without saying. GTA 5 and Online are undeniably popular. For nearly a decade, however, they have been the primary focus of Rockstar Games. Beyond the development of GTA 6, there really hasn't been anything different since 2013.

Fans have been asking for a GTA trilogy remaster for years now. While these games are old, a remaster would breathe life into them. Only time will tell if the rumors are true. However, fans have a lot to look forward to within the next few months.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish