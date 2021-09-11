Why some fans aren’t happy with the upcoming GTA 5 next-gen release

Since the recent trailer, the next-gen release for GTA 5 has been met with mixed reception.

Some fans aren't happy with the new direction. What also doesn't help is that several mods were taken down by Take-Two interactive. Needless to say, fans took out their frustrations, and the new trailer received the brunt of this blow.

It's the perfect storm for disappointment and anger. The upcoming GTA 5 next-gen release is still anticipated. There will always be fans of the product, regardless of the current outcry. However, a good amount of players are fed up with Rockstar Games.

Why some fans are unhappy with the upcoming GTA 5 next-gen release

Judging by the YouTube video, it seems a lot of people are upset. There are over 27,000 dislikes, which far exceeds the 14,000 likes. Most of the comments are disparaging the GTA 5 next-gen release.

There are several reasons why fans are unhappy. Potential delays will likely dampen their expectations of next-gen releases.

It’s been delayed until next year

Rockstar Games has officially announced the release date for GTA 5 next-gen release. It will be available on March 2022, rather than November 2021 as originally intended. Suffice to say, impatient fans were none too pleased at waiting longer.

Some fans also believe there was supposed to be a remaster for older games. This remains unconfirmed. If it were proven true, those remasters would also be delayed for a while.

Of course, there are bigger issues at play for the next-gen release.

Fans are frustrated over the lack of GTA 6 news

GTA 6 won't be out for several years at this rate. Unsurprisingly, that's all fans are talking about these days. It's gotten so bad, somebody interrupted a live television show to ask about GTA 6. The lack of any major updates has also left fans rather frustrated.

As a result, they end up taking it out on GTA 5.

Some players are tired of GTA 5

Take a look at the video above, which was released just last year. The announcement of the next-gen release was mixed. There are over 187,000 dislikes, opposed to 136,000 likes. There seems to be fatigue regarding GTA 5 in general.

To put it into perspective, GTA 5 has been around since 2013. It's been nearly eight years since the last entry in the series. By comparison, there were several major releases between 2001 and 2010.

GTA 5 has been around for a very long time. Some fans are sick and tired of seeing Franklin, Michael, and Trevor. Coupled with that, the game has featured on multiple console generations.

Not much has changed over the years

Naturally, fans wanted to compare the next-gen trailer with previous outings. Many noticed that there wasn't much difference (with the exception of lighting). Apart from that, the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game are nearly identical.

Some fans believe that the modding community did a better job. Of course, they currently have a testy relationship with Rockstar Games.

The current relationship with fans

Take-Two Interactive is the main publisher of the GTA series. Recently, they targeted several popular mods for GTA San Andreas. This hostile approach was met with a negative reaction.

Apart from that, some players would rather go back to remaking the older games. Instead, they are left with another next-gen release of GTA 5.

Rockstar Games was not directly responsible for these takedowns. However, they are disliked for different reasons. GTA 5 and Online are successful business models, meaning there isn't much incentive to do anything else at the moment. Between this and Take-Two Interactive, some fans are left out in the cold.

