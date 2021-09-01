Was Trevor killing Johnny in GTA 5 the right decision?

When Trevor Philips killed Johnny Klebitz in GTA 5, players were arguing whether or not it was the right move.

Rockstar Games made a bold move in GTA 5, introducing a new protagonist by killing off a previous one.

Trevor was a big name in town. He was a major player in Blaine County. Meanwhile, Johnny was a drug addict who could barely put himself together. It was a far cry from his DLC episode.

Fans of Lost and Damned were outraged over the incident. Not only did Johnny get abruptly killed off, so did his friends in the Lost MC. Whether it was good storytelling or a spiteful move remains a subject of debate. It's one of the defining moments of GTA 5 as a whole.

Trevor killing Johnny in GTA 5: Right or wrong?

Johnny's death was never going to be a popular decision. Trevor is already a controversial figure in GTA 5. Killing a former character is one of the main reasons why.

However, some may argue that Johnny had to die for the sake of the story. Rockstar wanted to convey a particular message.

Arguments for Johnny's death

Rockstar wanted to make a memorable introduction for Trevor. They did so by killing off Johnny. However, he was in an awful position. By the events of GTA 5, the Lost MC were broken shells of their former selves. Trevor simply put them out of their misery.

It also makes sense from a story perspective. At this point, Ashley turned Johnny into a drug addict, and he was in no position to fight back. Rockstar assured gamers they could still make a dramatic story. GTA 5 isn't always about sex jokes. It has the power to make players feel something.

Last but not least, Johnny's death makes an emotional impact on the player. It sets Trevor up as a dangerous criminal. They know he is not a person to mess with.

Later on in GTA 5, they start to realize there is more to the character. Rockstar subverts their expectations by giving Trevor more depth.

Arguments against Johnny's death

Lost and Damned players argue Johnny should've never gotten back with Ashley in GTA 5. He already tried to cut off all communication with her. This poor decision is what develops his drug habits. Lost and Damned players see it as a flimsy excuse that doesn't make any sense.

Johnny's death reminds users about the realistic effects of drug abuse. His body and mind are entirely broken down. However, this never negatively affects Trevor. It's somewhat hypocritical to have Johnny be an anti-drug message. Trevor is the poster child for it.

Most importantly, Lost MC fans see it as a waste of investment. All those hours they spent building a biker club were for nothing. Regardless of the story that Rockstar wants to tell, these fans consider it disrespectful.

In the end, it served its purpose

Whether or not Johnny's death was compelling storytelling depends on the player. Some consider it a dramatic end for the character. Johnny Klebitz in GTA 5 was not the same one from Lost and Damned. It's a tragic way to tell a story, which is what makes it more powerful.

However, not every player shares this opinion. Lost and Damned gamers thought it was a complete waste of a character. Even if Johnny had to die, he could've been an interesting antagonist. GTA 5 is lacking in this department.

At the end of the day, it made a lasting impact on some GTA 5 players, which was the ultimate goal. In that regard, Rockstar succeeded.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer