5 reasons why GTA 5 fans liked Blaine County

Blaine County is a broad region to explore; GTA 5 players have fond memories of their time spent here.

Regardless of any criticism of its wide-open space, Blaine County allows GTA 5 players to escape city life. As the instruction manual states, it's only a few miles from Los Santos, yet a million away from most societal outlooks. The redneck population and vast wilderness make it an untamed beast.

Blaine County in GTA 5 isn't nearly as visited as Los Santos. However, there are players who want to get away from it all and take a trip to Mount Chiliad. There are several areas to explore in this rural desert landscape. Blaine County is perfect for those with peaceful and violent intentions.

Five reasons why Blaine County is liked by GTA 5 players

#5 - Most of Trevor's early missions take place here

Trevor Philips is undoubtedly one of the more controversial protagonists. GTA 5 players either love or hate him for the same reasons - he is a psychotic maniac prone to death and destruction. Blaine County is his main territory, and he makes it well-known to friends and enemies alike.

One crazy mission in particular is Crystal Maze. One of Trevor's main competitors is the O'Neils, an inbed family of meth-cooking hillbillies. Trevor decides to take care of business the only way he knows how - by bringing the house down.

He does so quite literally when he torches their compound. After a massive shootout, Trevor lights up the property into a gigantic fireball. GTA 5 players will experience several moments like this in Blaine County.

#4 - GTA 5 players can turn into Bigfoot

Somewhere at the base of Mount Chiliad in Grapeseed, there exists a golden peyote plant. GTA 5 players can only unlock it by meeting certain requirements. Players need to complete the game 100% and find all 27 peyote plants around Los Santos and Blaine County.

While considerably difficult, players will be rewarded with the ability to play as Bigfoot. This mythological creature is legendary, as several rumors persisted for years. GTA 5 finally confirmed it with their take on the sasquatch.

Blaine County serves as the main site for a playable Bigfoot. With extra strength and durability, players can mess around however they like. The forested areas of Blaine County are the perfect backdrop to explore as Bigfoot.

#3 - The countryside is fun to explore

Whether it's an arid desert or wide-open woodlands, Blaine County is ecologically diverse. With the right vehicle, players can fully explore these natural areas. Those with a thirst for adventure will not run out of activities. The GTA 5 map size provides them with plenty of territory.

There are several points of interest for the players. For example, they can visit the Senora National Park or sneak into a military base. They can go as far as their feet will take them in Blaine County.

Players should bring their best weaponry, just in case a coyote attacks them out of nowhere. In GTA 5, players can take part in hunting activities with Trevor. Man is the most dangerous animal in the GTA series.

#2 - Welcome to Mount Chiliad

Mount Chiliad is one of the most recognizable locations in both the 3D and HD eras of GTA. With a parachute ready, players can dive off the tallest peak in San Andreas. It offers a breathtaking view of the entire state.

There are many sports activities a player can engage in. Mountain biking on a dirt path and base jumping from tall heights are a great way to pass the time. Players can also use the telescope to look around. They just need to be careful not to fall off the mountainside. It's a long way down and an even longer way back up.

Mount Chiliad is home to several conspiracy theories about aliens. There is a mural within the tramway with strange markings. GTA 5 players who complete the game 100% can treat themselves to the sight of UFOs. However, this only happens during a specific time frame.

#1 - The radio stations are memorable

Music in the GTA series is everything. It can set the mood for the right occasions. Listening to hard rock while on a four-star police chase just feels good. Country-loving GTA fans have what they're looking for.

There are two different radio stations that perfectly fit these rural areas. Rebel Radio plays country genres ranging from outlaw to novelty. Meanwhile Blaine County Radio only plays in this territory. One of Trevor's best friends, Ron Jakowski, is a host for this talk radio station.

One step into the countryside, and players can tune into these radio stations to capture the rural setting.

