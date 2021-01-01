How to spawn a dirt bike in GTA 5

If one were to look back on the history of GTA titles, it is clear that Rockstar Games have always been in a league of its own.

Be it setting new standards for attention to detail in games or expanding upon the idea of open-world games, Rockstar has always been at the forefront of innovation.

While the studio has always moved forward in terms of innovation, one age-old tradition seems to be one it cannot let go of, much to the player's delight. That is the integration of cheat codes in the GTA games, allowing players to either make the game a tad bit easier or just more convenient.

GTA titles, including the last one in the series, GTA 5, have included a ton of fun cheat codes, such as the one used to spawn a dirt bike.

Cheat code for a dirt bike in GTA 5

The Sanchez is an extremely useful dirt bike in GTA 5 and can traverse just about everything throw at it in the game. From climbing uphill without much issue to handling like a dream even off-road, the Sanchez comes in handy quite a lot in the game.

Here is the cheat to spawn a Sanchez in GTA 5:

Xbox 360/Xbox One: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB. PS3/PS4: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1. PC: OFFROAD. Cell Phone: 1-999-633-7623

It is always a good idea to create another Save File when using cheats to not affect the game state permanently. Furthermore, Achievements/Trophies are automatically disabled when using cheat codes until they reload the Save File.

Therefore, when using cheats in GTA 5, it is advisable to always create an alternative save file different from the main one.