5 times Trevor Philips made GTA 5 players laugh

Despite his psychotic ramblings and extremely violent nature, some GTA 5 players can't help but laugh at the antics of Trevor Philips.

This mentally unstable redneck walks a fine line between horror and comedy. While he is undoubtedly dangerous, Trevor can also be laughably evil at times. His dramatic tendencies allow him to chew the scenery anytime he is on-screen. Some of the funniest GTA 5 moments involve Trevor.

Whether prone to profane outbursts or up to a ridiculous scheme, Trevor always steals the show. He says and does everything with such confidence; one cannot help but admire his audacity. Thanks to the performance of Steven Ogg, GTA 5 is a funny and memorable experience.

Five times Trevor Philips was a funny guy in GTA 5

#5 - "Scooter brothers!"

Whenever GTA 5 players switch to another character, a transition will play out. The player will then find the character doing random things that fit their personality. With Trevor Philips, they never know what to expect. Sometimes they can find him half-naked on the beach, having killed several people.

Not every switch cut-scene is necessarily violent, however. One particularly memorable one is Trevor following someone on a scooter. It's a rather amusing visual - a demented maniac rides a fun-looking vehicle. Trevor would then start yelling about them being "scooter brothers."

The incident is a reference to a well-known GTA 4 video from YouTuber AutumnTheCuzzy. Rockstar Games certainly understands their audience, which makes it an interesting callback.

#4 - Trevor kidnaps Patricia

Martin Madrazo is a powerful criminal boss; he can order people dead as easily as it is order food from a menu. Michael rightfully fears the man while Trevor does not. At one point in the GTA 5 story, Trevor gets into a disagreement with Martin. This results in a change of plans.

During the Caida Libre mission, Michael is supposed to go to Martin's mansion to hand over documents. Trevor decides to change the course of his actions and tells him to meet up at a cement factory. Michael assumes the worst, but Trevor carefully assures him he did not kill Martin.

Before Michael finishes breathing a sigh of relief, Trevor reveals what he did - he kidnapped the wife Patricia. Michael's horrified reaction is what really sold the scene. His Italian-sounding "oh no!" is just the icing on the cake.

#3 - Trevor falls over a fence

Most GTA 5 players consider this one of their favorite scenes, which happens in the mission Fresh Meat. Trevor arrives at Franklin's place by jumping over a fence. However, he mistimes his jump and lands face first onto the stone pavement. Franklin can't help but break into laughter.

Apparently, Steven Ogg did trip over when he was motion capturing Trevor. Franklin's laughter is completely genuine. Prior to his fall, there was a funny moment when Trevor walked to the Clinton residence. Denise and her friends began power walking on the sidewalk, all while screeching about empowerment.

As blunt as he is brutal, Trevor only has the following to say:

"SHUT THE F*CK UP! Thank you."

#2 - Trevor only gives Denise seven dollars

Speaking of Denise, she did interact with Trevor previously. During the mission Hood Safari, she goes on a rant against Franklin and tells him to shut up. Trevor comically repeats her statement, seemingly in agreement with her. This lures Denise into a false sense of security with him.

When Trevor offers her some cash to spend, Denise happily obliges. However, she is immensely disappointed over the paltry sum of seven dollars. Those were his exact words, as Trevor reminds her:

"I said something nice, not something expensive."

He proceeds to chase her off. For GTA 5 players who find Denise to be annoying, this is a cathartic moment for them. Trevor has no tolerance for ungrateful people. That's what makes his character work. His unpredictability means players always stay on their toes.

#1 - Trevor utterly humiliates Lazlow Jones

Disgraced radio personality Lazlow Jones finds out the hard way not to mess with Michael's daughter. Trevor is very over-protective of her, as seen in the mission Fame or Shame. Michael and Trevor decided to work together to teach Lazlow a lesson in humility.

Once they catch up to him in a storm drain, Trevor forces Lazlow to take off his pants. In a pathetically amusing moment, the television host performs some of the worst dance moves ever seen in a GTA title. Trevor records the entire thing and uploads it on the internet. That's certainly a low point for Lazlow.

Nonetheless, GTA players do enjoy watching him taste his comeuppance. Trevor provided it to Lazlow on a silver platter.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul