5 characters in GTA 5 who stood up to Trevor Philips

Trevor Philips may strike fear into the hearts of many GTA characters, but there are a select few brave enough to never back down.

GTA 5 players are fully aware of how dangerous Trevor is. He shoots people without a second thought, sleeps with anything he sees, and leaves piles of bloody corpses in his wake. A reasonable person has every reason to be careful around Trevor. This is a guy who regularly sacrifices victims to a cult in the mountains.

Despite his fearsome reputation, there are a few GTA characters who remain unfazed by his actions. While they understand Trevor is not a man to mess with, their moral principles are more important to them. Even a series like GTA has characters with convictions to do the right thing.

GTA Characters with nerves of steel

#5 - GTA Online Protagonist

GTA Online protagonists have the chance to personally meet Trevor Philips. Once they start to make a name for themselves, both male and female players have to listen to Trevor verbally running them down. Despite his rage-induced shouting, the emotionless protagonists never back down to his demands.

There is a slight difference with the interactions depending on whether the player is male or female. While Trevor is somewhat nicer to women, he is physically confrontational to men. He even asks the players why they aren't scared of Trevor, given their lack of reaction to his outbursts.

However, this characterization doesn't fully extend to heists. Online protagonists are noticeably surprised by Trevor making his way into the apartment. Nonetheless, their earlier show of courage was more than enough.

#4 - Michael De Santa

Nobody knows Trevor better than his former accomplice Michael De Santa. He fully understands what kind of psychotic monster Trevor is, which is why he sees him as a criminal liability. Although Michael prefers to use his intelligence, he's not afraid to prepare himself physically should there be a confrontation.

There is a blink-and-miss moment during the mission Fame or Shame. Despite having an argument with his son Jimmy, the moment Trevor steps into the kitchen Michael puts himself between the two. It's really subtle, but it does go to show how Michael truly cares about his family. Not even Trevor gets in the way of them.

#3 - Johnny Klebitz

The Lost and Damned episode of GTA 4 introduced a tough-as-nails biker known as Johnny Klebitz. His main goal in life was to bring the Lost MC back to prominence. However, several years later in GTA 5, Johnny is a broken down man who made a costly decision to get back with the meth head Ashley Butler.

When he finds out Trevor has been messing around with his girlfriend, Johnny directly confronts him about it. Trevor wasn't in a good mood to begin with, considering he just found out Michael was still alive after all these years. Johnny gets brutally stompted to death despite his efforts.

The biker was already a dead man walking with his drug addiction. While Trevor does put him out of his misery, Johnny's confrontation did reveal a spark of his old self, a man who never backs down from a challenge. He still loved Ashley, and wasn't afraid to protect her.

#2 - Patricia Madrazo

During the events of GTA 5, Michael and Trevor work for Martin Madrazo, a dangerous and powerful gang leader. However, he completely underestimates Trevor and refuses to pay him for a job, which results in Trevor kidnapping his wife Patricia. However, they develop an interesting dynamic together.

Patricia has nerves of unbreakable steel. When Trevor mentions the possibility of dismembering her, she thanks him for his brutal honesty. During a cut-scene in the mission Predator, she has the audacity to slap Trevor when he wants to use gasoline. Fear is not within her vocabulary.

Michael has reasonable suspicions she may be under the effects of Stockholm Syndrome. However, her relationship with Trevor was proven genuine by the time he tearfully returned her to her ruthless husband. The star-crossed lovers knew it wasn't meant to be, but she still cared for Trevor despite his shortcomings.

#1 - Manuel

In one of his misguided adventures in GTA 5, Trevor helps out the Civil Border Patrol in arresting the local "illegals". However, most of them are legalized citizens of Hispanic origin. Manuel was one of those wrongfully arrested, despite his family roots tracing back 200 years.

He confronted Trevor in Paleto Bay about his recent actions and demands him to make right what is wrong, get rid of the Civil Border Patrol. Not only did Manuel not back down to Trevor while at gunpoint, he calmly told him to do a job he wouldn't pay a single penny for. Trevor does it anyways.

It's an awesome GTA moment for a random civilian, especially since he has no physical capabilities himself. Trevor ends up being the one to back down from him, not the other way around. Manuel truly stood his ground because of what he believed in.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by david.benjamin