A 7-year old clip of Trevor from GTA 5 screaming 'Go F**k yourself' at a fan is now going viral, thanks to the YouTube algorithm 

Rockstar Games' magnum opus, GTA 5 recently completed its 7th anniversary and is still a mighty force to reckon with in the gaming industry.

As popular as ever, the fifth installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise set numerous records within the first three days of its release, as it gradually went on to become an unstoppable behemoth in the gaming realm.

After selling millions of copies worldwide and raking in billions in earnings, the world of GTA 5 is very much alive and kicking. While rumours of GTA 6 continue to circulate, for the time being fans have been finding solace in replaying some of the game's most iconic missions as well as hustling it out on the streets in GTA Online.

Moreover, the legendary trio of Michael, Trevor and Franklin (portrayed by Ned Luke, Steven Ogg and Shawn Fonteno respectively) are still as 'endearing' as ever.

Speaking of endearing, a 7-year-old clip of the real-life Trevor Phillips aka Steven Ogg verbally flipping off a fan at the 2013 New York Comic-Con is currently trending on YouTube, thanks to its unique algorithm.

Steven Ogg screams at a fan in true GTA style

Trevor Phillips has gone down in history as one of the most impactful characters in video-game history due to his foul-mouthed rants, temperamental personality and trademark acerbic quips.

A large part of the character's success is rightfully attributed to the actor who portrayed him, Steven Ogg, as he did an exceptional job in breathing life into Trevor's visceral and unhinged performance.

Steven Ogg as Trevor Phillips (Image Credits: Pinterest)

In a trending clip on YouTube, the GTA 5 team can be spotted at an interactive session with fans, where one particular fan stands up and decides to ask a couple of questions. While the first one is pretty straightforward, it's the second question which invokes a chorus of laughter from the audience.

Casually, the fan goes on to request Steven Ogg if he can flip him off in classic Trevor style:

"Steven can you curse at me? Like say Diego, go f**k yourself or something? "

To his delight, Steven Ogg very much obliged and amidst cheers from the crowd, came charging down the aisle towards him, before bellowing the three magic words right in his face!

That's not all, as he even manages to throw in one more hilarious comment, which sends fans into raptures once again:

"Autographs 10 dollars, 25 for GO F**K YOURSELF! "

And just like that, a fan's day was made forever.