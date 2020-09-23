GTA 6 News: Rockstar's parent company reports of resuming motion capture

The gaming community, and especially fans of the GTA franchise, have been scouring the internet for any bread crumbs leading to GTA 6. There is no doubt that the next installment in the franchise is one that has the most amount of anticipation and expectations leading up to its release.

Every release in the GTA franchise is nothing short of a cultural landmark in gaming. It is considered a full-blown event, with fans even lining up for miles outside of brick-and-mortar stores and retailers across the world.

Rockstar has remained relatively quiet on the GTA 6 front, and so far, there hasn't been much in the way of information regarding the game from the official sources. However, a recent online conference has resulted in a new wave of rumors regarding Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games.

Take-Two Interactive resumes motion capture, fans assume it is GTA 6

While there is no way for fans to confirm the authenticity of the conference and Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick exact quote regarding motion and capture and GTA 6, the twitter account "GTA 6 News" had this to report.

"We're back in the motion capture business, so that's a really good thing, we were not for a while, that could have really created a problem." - Strauss Zelnick



"We have all our teams working from home, and they've been incredibly productive ever since".#GTA6 #GTAVI — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) September 21, 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of game studios have resorted to working from home. Therefore, motion capture is bound to have taken a hit as it is one of the most integral aspects of AAA games like GTA 6.

While Take-Two does own Rockstar Games, there is no certainty that the studio has resumed production of motion capture as it could just be any one of the many studios under the Take-Two umbrella.

SPECUILATION: since the Take Two call was made over 6 days ago an account that goes by Christopher Bogdanski posted a motion capture suit with the caption titled "Big things coming" Not sure if he is included or not but this is interesting.#GTA6 #GTAVI https://t.co/m2KKb1S611 — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) September 22, 2020

Unless Rockstar comes out and confirms that the production is underway officially, fans cannot be sure whether GTA 6 is really in the works in terms of motion capture.