Xbox One X sales skyrocket as buyers confuse the console with the Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X/S was recently made available for pre-order in several countries across the globe, and as was the case with the PS5, the units sold out pretty quickly.

Retailers across the board had run out out of Xbox Series X units as quickly as they were re-stocked, which is a good sign for Microsoft regarding the next-gen consoles. However, a peculiar trend also emerged amongst the Xbox Series X pre-orders.

A surge in the sales of Xbox One X was also reported, with Amazon witnessing a 747% increase in the sales of the console. This could only mean one thing: a number of Xbox Series X prospective buyers are in for a surprise when the package comes in.

Buyers confused the Xbox One X for the Series X

Xbox One X sales up 400+% on Amazon, I'd assume a lot of parents just searched Xbox X or actually Xbox Series X and this was only thing in stock. Wonder how many kids going to open this up for xmas and really be surprised... pic.twitter.com/JnszPiXucR — Miguel Lozada (@MLozada) September 22, 2020

By no means a mediocre console, the Xbox One X is a solid current-gen console, with it being the most powerful console of this generation. However, the keyword is "current generation," because, despite its power, it still wouldn't match up to the Series X.

The naming of the new consoles from Microsoft 'Series X' invited a lot of scrutiny early on, with many journalists and commentators predicting this kind of confusion. Alanah Pearce, a famous game journalist and Youtube personality, expressed concerns regarding the confusing name of the consoles early on.

This is going to be massively disappointing for fans who thought they'd be buying a next-gen console, only to end up with the Xbox One X.

While people could still return the console and hopefully get a refund, the confusing names have proven to be an issue now.

Another prevailing theory that is making the rounds on the internet is that the Xbox One X purchases were wrongly made by bots. Bots have been all over the internet, grabbing up pre-orders before buyers can get their orders in.

