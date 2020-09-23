Apex Legends Global Series: Indian players now eligible to play in the ALGS

The ALGS, or the Apex Legends Global Series, is a competitive PC and online live event ecosystem. With a massive USD 3 million prize pool, the Apex Legends Global Series is an appealing tournament for PC players.

The registration is open to all eligible players who have achieved Gold IV Rank on PC in Series 5 Split 1, by 12 PM PT on October 1. Registration opens for the first Autumn Circuit Online Tournaments today, and Indian players will finally be competing against the very best of regional powerhouses.

This is an excellent opportunity for Indian players to make their mark in the Apex Legends esports. The country has witnessed a rise in the popularity of esports, and a successful run in the ALGS would go a long way in establishing it as a major force in India.

Indian players welcomed into the Apex Legends Global Series

As announced in the latest news post, players from 🇮🇳 India are now finally able to compete!



They are able to participate in the APAC South region.



Read more down below:https://t.co/RytBfKnSWn https://t.co/D3ol7cUUPM — Liquipedia Apex Legends (@LiquipediaApex) September 22, 2020

Due to the rise in popularity of mobile gaming and esports, there is a huge market for competitive gaming in the country. The Apex Legends Global Series, being a PC tournament, might make way for PC players in India to make a name for themselves.

The Apex Legends Global Series' Autumn Circuit will be underway very soon. EA and Respawn have opened the doors for Indian players to compete against other regional powerhouses from Asia.

"The Apex Legends Global Series will feature 12 global live events and ten online tournaments produced by EA and Respawn, PGL or GLL. Any additional events will be announced throughout the series."

Apex Legends is a highly competitive first-person shooter with a strong focus on teamplay and utilizing your character's abilities in tandem with your squad's. Indian players eligible for the tournament can register here.

Players can read the official rules and tournament structure from this link here.

