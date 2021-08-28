What are some popular GTA San Andreas mods?

Due to relatively high demand, GTA San Andreas remains a popular fixture within the modding community.

While GTA San Andreas is a fun game in itself, sometimes players should find themselves a new perspective. Third party modifications allow them to experience a completely different game. Through mods, GTA San Andreas players can try something new.

There are several mods available online. GTA San Andreas might be an old game, but the community keeps it alive. These mods range from randomization to graphical updates. Players like to mess around and have fun with these mods. It simply takes a vanilla game and adds more sprinkles to it.

What are the most popular mods for GTA San Andreas?

There are too many GTA San Andreas mods to list at once. Rather, this article will cover some popular ones. A few of them are even used by popular streamers, such as DarkViperAU and Joshimuz.

Rainbomizer

As its name suggests, GTA San Andreas is now a more colorful experience. The Rainbomizer completely randomizes the entire game and changes everything from traffic to parked vehicles. What makes it really trippy is when it changes the models and mission structure.

Randomization also extends to weapon stats and wanted levels. No two playthroughs are alike and for this reason alone, many GTA San Andreas streamers like to play the Rainbomizer.

This mod is so popular that there are also variations for GTA 3 and GTA Vice City. The unpredictability factors plays a huge role in this mod. Players should go into it with a chaotic mindset. Apart from that, there is an entire Discord that is dedicated to this mod alone.

Design Your Own Mission (DYOM)

GTA San Andreas players can now make their own missions. While it may take a while to get used to, it's worth the investment. DYOM lets players structure missions with a series of objectives. They can spawn NPCs, weapons, vehicles, and several more objects.

There is endless potential with DYOM. For example, players can make a mission where Sweet breaks out of jail or they can have the Ballas attack Grove Street. Better yet, they can also make greater use of the map. Interesting shenanigans such as a shootout at the Come-A-Lot casino would be very fun.

Players are only limited by their imagination and hardware capabilities.

High-definition graphics

Many fans want to upgrade the graphics of GTA San Andreas. Given that it was released on PlayStation 2, several console generations have missed out on this title. Players want a new and improved look at the game.

Most of these graphic mods focus on ray-tracing, particularly for lighting and shadows. They might also add new model animations for a realistic experience. Unfortunately, these mods caught the attention of the main series publisher.

Take-Two Interactive has been on a war path against these mods as several GTA San Andreas ones were taken down recently. As a result, it has caused a lot of friction within the community. It's uncertain whether or not this has to do with potential remasters. Only time will tell.

Beta restoration mods

GTA San Andreas had to cut several features prior to its final release. Beta restoration projects are exactly what their names suggest. These mods take old concepts and rework them into the game.

For example, Grove Street Families and their rival gangs now use their beta models. Their safehouse interiors also match their intended appearance from magazine screenshots. It doesn't end there, as even the weapons look different.

Beta restoration mods are mostly for show. However, some fans prefer the older models. This is their way of bringing it back.

Advanced parkour

One of the best features of GTA San Andreas is on-foot abilities. Climbing walls and jumping over fences is a major improvement. However, there are parkour mods that make it even better.

Through this mod, players can freely jump over rooftops, grab onto ledges, and perform backflips. This allows them to explore their environments. Not to mention that Parkour gives them a good incentive to look around.

First person view

GTA San Andreas plays like a different game with the first person mode. Everything from combat to driving feels like a new experience. Indubitably, this approach changes even the most basic missions.

It offers great replay value for older games, especially GTA San Andreas. It's a new challenge for players to try out.

GTA United

GTA United is a very ambitious project. It combines all the maps from various GTA titles. Players can visit both Liberty City without doing the Saint Mark's Bistro mission. Notably, this mod uses the GTA San Andreas engine.

It's been around for nearly a decade now. Unfortunately, it was recently pulled due to legal threats from Take-Two Interactive.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

