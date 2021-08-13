Why did Sweet not trust CJ in GTA San Andreas?

In GTA San Andreas, when CJ arrives in Los Santos after a five-year absence, his brother Sweet isn't too keen on welcoming him back.

Grove Street Families (GSF) has been on the decline for a while. When Brian Johnson died in 1987, CJ decided to take a flight to Liberty City. He stayed there for several years until his mother was killed in a drive-by. When CJ attends her funeral, Sweet immediately chastises him for running away.

This is the start of many arguments between CJ and Sweet. At the start of GTA San Andreas, the elder brother constantly berates CJ for his apparent lack of loyalty.

One of Sweet's defining aspects is his mistrust of others, especially his younger brother. There has to be a logical explanation for his behavior.

Is there a good reason why Sweet didn't trust CJ in GTA San Andreas?

More than a few players think Sweet is too harsh on his brother. No matter what CJ does, it's never good enough for the GSF leader. His actions in GTA San Andreas shouldn't be enabled, but they can be explained.

The Johnson family backstory

The Johnson brothers used to be close in their childhood. However, when Brian died in 1987, Sweet blamed CJ. While it was never revealed what caused the untimely demise, it's implied CJ had something to do with it. Sweet only deepened his resentment for the younger brother.

CJ was clearly shaken up by the ordeal as he left for Liberty City afterwards. To someone like Sweet, he saw it as running away. Everything takes a turn for the worse after their mother dies five years later. Sweet fully believes CJ should've been there for the family, yet he wasn't.

GTA San Andreas players truly believe CJ when he says how sorry he was. Sweet doesn't see it from his perspective, however. It took a while for him to turn around in GTA San Andreas.

Grove Street Families have been on a downward trend

While CJ was gone for several years, the GSF was losing power. Several different sets were fighting each other, which only divided their territories. Meanwhile, the Ballas were selling hard drugs and weakening the GSF.

Due to the anti-drug stance of GSF, Sweet was put in a tough position. His gang wasn't going to reap in the profits like the Ballas were. By the time CJ made his return in GTA San Andreas, Grove Street was on the brink of destruction.

Sweet asks CJ where his true loyalty lies

Ultimately, Sweet accuses CJ of not taking the GSF seriously enough. He already had to watch several of his best friends get killed in action, such as Big Devil and Little Devil. CJ wasn't there in their darkest moments. In the last five years, he was no longer part of GSF.

As a result of broken trust, GTA San Andreas players will have to work their way back up in the gang. Regardless, Sweet had every reason to be suspicious of CJ. He had already left once; he could always leave again.

However, this is a completely different CJ. He is here to prove himself to the GSF and win back everyone's trust.

The sad irony of Sweet and CJ

Sweet is wounded during a shootout with the Ballas (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is a cruel irony in how Sweet only trusts GSF members, yet they are the ones to stab him in the back. Not only did Big Smoke and Ryder turn on GSF, they also played a part in the murder of Sweet's mother. Their sudden betrayal in GTA San Andreas was shocking.

CJ, on the other hand, makes several allies who are not related to Grove Street. The likes of Cesar, Woozie, and Mike Toreno are beneficial to his cause. Without them, CJ would be dead while Sweet would be in prison.

In the end, only CJ sticks with Sweet due to his moral code. Big Smoke and Ryder couldn't care less about what happened to the Johnson brothers. CJ defines himself by his loyalty in GTA San Andreas.

CJ finally does prove himself worthy

Near the end of the game CJ pulled a few strings to release his brother from prison. Unfortunately, Sweet is disgusted with CJ's newfound wealth and status. By this point, CJ was a high-profile businessman in San Fierro and Las Venturas. However, Sweet believes he lost his roots with Los Santos.

It's important to note Sweet just got out of prison, so his mental stability is in question. He had to survive the constant threat of violence and death. Sweet also never expected to see the light of day.

He was never going to be in a good mood once he got out. Right away, he thinks CJ was trying to get out of the hood.

GTA San Andreas players will have to prove him wrong when CJ takes back the territories for GSF. After a few apologies, Sweet finally realized the error of his ways. By the time all their enemies are taken care of, the Johnson brothers finally rebuild their relationship and GTA San Andreas ends on a high note.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul