5 of CJ’s worst moments in GTA San Andreas

Although he is one of the nicer protagonists in the series, CJ has his hellish moments in GTA San Andreas.

Most fans like to interpret CJ as a bad person trying to do good for his friends and family. Unlike the playable characters from previous games, CJ is anti-heroic in nature. He does have moral reservations, such as a hardline stance against drugs. However, CJ can be utterly ruthless for no reason.

Some players might be surprised to see how brutal CJ can be as there are moments in GTA San Andreas where he will show no mercy. It's not only limited to his enemies - several innocent people die along the way. This serves as a reminder that CJ is a criminally violent individual.

Five of CJ's most heinous acts in GTA San Andreas

5) CJ ruins the rap career of Madd Dogg

OG Loc isn't taken seriously by anyone from Grove Street Families. At the start of GTA San Andreas, his only claim to fame was earning a jail sentence for traffic violations. However, CJ does continue to amuse himself with OG Loc. They were childhood friends, after all.

That doesn't excuse the lengths CJ goes to help out the struggling rap artist. He decided to raid the mansion of Madd Dogg, killing several guards before stealing a rhyme book. Doing so causes Madd Dogg to go into a downward spiral.

Keep in mind Madd Dogg never did anything to CJ. It's all for nothing, as OG Loc later betrays the Grove Street Families. While CJ does save Madd Dogg from a suicide attempt later on, he never reveals his role in destroying his career. At least CJ makes up for it.

4) He kills an innocent manager

Speaking of Madd Dogg, CJ also goes through the trouble of killing a few innocent people. OG Loc tasked CJ with taking out Madd Dogg's manager.

Acting as a personal driver, CJ arrives at the reward ceremony and picks up the manager (along with his date). He decides to take a detour to Verona Beach, where CJ drives them to the bottom of the ocean floor.

The only reason this happens is because OG Loc was rightfully insulted for his terrible rapping skills. Why CJ tolerates his presence is a bigger mystery than Bigfoot in GTA San Andreas. He gains nothing out of this partnership.

3) CJ attacks the Ballas at a funeral

Sweet gives CJ the rundown - according to Frank Tenpenny, the Ballas are attending a funeral for a fallen member. CJ had previously killed him in the mission Doberman and Sweet believes now is the time to strike back.

In fairness to CJ, he was initially reluctant to attack them. However, Sweet convinces him there is no love in war. He also brought up how the Ballas didn't hold back during Beverly Johnson's funeral.

Los Sepulcros is a mission where Grove Street Families attack the Ballas in a cemetery. Most of the members are mourning the loss of a loved one. Even if the players are loyal to Grove Street, it's still a terrible act to commit. That's just the way it is in gang warfare - no love is lost in GTA San Andreas.

2) He buries a foreman alive in concrete

Deconstruction is arguably one of the more divisive missions in GTA San Andreas. Some players like to pretend this mission never happens, given how seemingly out-of-character it is for CJ. Truth be told, it's perfectly in-character with CJ's values - never mess with his family.

When a construction crew makes fun of his sister Kendl, CJ takes it very personally. He decides to teach them a lesson in respect. With a bulldozer, he destroys all the portables before killing off the crew members.

The foreman gets it the worst when he is buried alive in wet cement. It's a rather dark mission for GTA San Andreas, considering the misplaced retaliation. All they did was verbally insult his sister. Unlike his usual calm and collected self, CJ is completely unhinged here.

1) CJ kills Millie Perkins (optional)

This one is entirely optional, since GTA San Andreas gives players the choice between mercy and cruelty. CJ is planning a casino heist, but he needs access to a security card. Wu Zi Mu suggests Millie Perkins as a potential weak point. She carries a card, given she is a croupier.

GTA San Andreas players can do one of two things - date Millie for a while or kill her on the spot. Either way results in obtaining the key card.

Her death can be rather disturbing, especially if she is expecting a romantic date. Millie only dies for the sake of mere inconvenience from impatient players. That's low, even by GTA San Andreas standards.

