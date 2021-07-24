5 ways CJ was different from previous GTA protagonists

GTA San Andreas didn't just change the gameplay for the series, but it also changed the story and how it was told.

Carl Johnson, better known as CJ, is a notable departure from previous GTA protagonists. Both his personality and physical appearance vary from the expectational norm at the time. CJ may have criminal aspirations like Claude and Tommy Vercetti, but he goes about it differently.

Nice guys finish last in the GTA universe. Even so, CJ just happens to be a little bit nicer than the typical gangster. For better or worse, he gave way to morally conscious protagonists like Niko Bellic.

CJ was unlike any other character in the series at the time.

Five ways Carl Johnson was a different GTA character than Claude and Tommy Vercetti

5) Family is everything to CJ

Before CJ, most characters were in it for themselves and only themselves. Tommy did have a softer side, as seen in his interactions with Earnest Kelly. However, every criminal act he does is to serve his own needs.

CJ, by contrast, does everything for his family. He once performed criminal acts with his brother just to pay for the high cost of living, such as their mother's operation or their sister's education.

Previous GTA protagonists only cared about the business end of their dealings. They saw dollar signs in what they did. While CJ is not entirely unselfish, his main priorities are his family.

Most of the storyline isn't just about rising to power. It's also about freeing his brother from prison and giving himself a better life.

4) Players can alter CJ's appearance

Given technological limitations at the time, GTA protagonists had a limited amount of clothing accessories. Tommy was an exception, as there were special outfits he could wear. However, these were pickup items in specific locations.

With several different clothing stores, CJ can change his appearance at will. From street hustlers to high-class businessmen, it's up to the player to decide what CJ looks like. This also extends to haircuts and tattoos.

Users can have fun with the customization feature. GTA San Andreas encourages them to be creative with their choices. CJ can either look the part or be out of place, depending on the gamer's preference.

3) CJ's body type depends on his diet

CJ has the unique trait of changing his body type. GTA protagonists before and after him lack this unique ability.

Whether a player is a muscular bodybuilder or bordering on obesity, there are different dialog clips for each size. Rockstar Games went out of their way to make GTA San Andreas interactive.

If CJ overeats, he will gain weight. Contrary to popular misconceptions, he cannot die of a heart attack. However, his weight does affect his ability to do missions. For example, there will be a time where CJ must fly a jetpack. The Truth will not give him these missions until he loses the fat.

On the flipside, CJ can hit the gym and work out. Eventually, he will develop enough muscle to swoon over ladies with newfound sex appeal.

2) The player is more romantically involved

GTA players no longer have to settle for street walkers. CJ can now date a total of six different girlfriends.

In previous games, Claude and Tommy seemed romantically disinterested. Their business life overtook their personal one.

With the new dating system, CJ can take his girlfriends out with a variety of fun activities. These include driving at certain speeds and grabbing a bite in a restaurant. Each girlfriend has her tastes, so players have to accommodate their needs. There is an element of strategy.

Once CJ reaches a high point in his relationship, he will be granted access to helpful features. For instance, dating a police officer will ensure he doesn't lose his weapons or armor when busted. There is a girlfriend for each major region within GTA San Andreas.

1) CJ travels more often

Previously, GTA characters would stay in one specific location. Claude had Liberty City while Tommy had Vice City. While they were split into different sections, it was essentially the same area.

CJ not only travels across the desert and countryside, but he also visits three major cities. Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas are entirely unique from one another. Basically, CJ gets to explore the entire state of San Andreas. Even by today's standards, the open-world experience remains enjoyable.

As a result of his business ventures, CJ has stakes in everything from busy casinos to the music industry. This is quite a step up from starting the game as a dirt-poor gangster. CJ is the rags-to-riches story personified.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer