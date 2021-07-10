5 of the most action-packed missions in GTA San Andreas

With heart-pounding moments, GTA San Andreas is a wild ride; players should hold onto their seat belts when they play these missions.

Set in the early 90's, San Andreas is a gangster crime-drama with several action-packed moments. It starts off (relatively) simple with drive-by shootings and beatdowns with baseball bats.

Near the end of the game, Carl Johnson uses a flying jetpack to escape a military base.

GTA San Andreas is an off-the-wall experience. At the time of its release, there was nothing quite like it in the GTA series. Rockstar Games takes advantage of its technology to provide their players with thrilling sequences.

If there was ever a game that should've been a television series, it's this one.

Five action-packed GTA San Andreas missions

#5 - End of the Line

At the time, End of the Line significantly raised the bar for final confrontations. It's a two-part mission where GTA players can finally take care of Big Smoke and Frank Tenpenny.

First, they must infiltrate a heavily guarded crack fortress before they engage in a shootout with Big Smoke.

Afterward, Tenpenny tries to make his escape in an indestructible firetruck. CJ must chase after him as his brother Sweet hangs on for dear life. Meanwhile, several Vagos gang members threw explosive cocktails in the rioting streets.

GTA players have to eventually catch Sweet before he falls to his death.

The final mission also makes use of the rail shooting mechanic from GTA Vice City. Sweet takes the wheel as CJ shoots down the cops on the firetruck.

During the chase sequence, players must eliminate their remaining enemies. By the end, Tenpenny loses control; he crashes into a well-deserved death.

#4 - Reuniting the Families

Here's another two-part mission that makes great use of action set pieces and driving sections. When Grove Street Families head to the Jefferson Motel for a meeting, a sting operation stops them. CJ had to rescue his brother Sweet while navigating through a cockroach-infested motel.

GTA players must carefully shoot down enemies in tight corridors. Thanks to a rolling mechanic, cops can go from one room to the next, catching players off-guard.

There are several health and armor pickups to make it easier. Once CJ arrives on the rooftop, he must send a helicopter crashing down.

It already would've been a great mission had it ended there. But CJ and Sweet aren't done yet, as Big Smoke and Ryder arrive to pick them up.

Meanwhile, the entire police force chases after them in an exciting rail shooting segment.

#3 - Breaking the Bank at Caligula’s

After several prep missions, GTA players can finally steal millions from a mafia-owned casino. First, CJ must put on a courrier outfit and sneak into the casino undetected.

With a keycard and a few smoke grenades, CJ bypasses security and turns off the power generator. Now he needs to use night-vision goggles.

With the arrival of the Triads in the basement area, GTA players now have the backup they need. They should be mindful of the time limit as they shoot down their enemies.

Once they steal the money, the Triads take off as CJ acts as a decoy. However, the power generators turn back on.

GTA players have no choice but to make a dramatic exit. With a parachute, they must jump off the casino rooftop and into a helipad. Alternatively, they can land on the ground and escape through traffic.

#2 - Stowaway

At the airfield in Verdant Meadows, government agent Mike Toreno gives CJ an important task. He must take out members of a rival agency as they take off in a plane.

With a motorbike, CJ just barely catches up to them in time. It's not easy, as the plane will drop crates along the way.

True to the mission name, GTA players act as unwanted stowaways. While inside the large Andromeda plane, they had to dodge bullets and falling cargo. With the use of a satchel bomb, CJ detonates it as he jumps off the plane.

Having barely survived a massive explosion, CJ must freefall all the way back to ground level. It's hard to believe this is what he was going to be doing at the beginning of the game.

#1 - Green Goo

The Truth already had CJ steal an expensive government project in another exhilirating mission, Black Project. Now he wants CJ to use the jetpack for another mission - to steal a secret cargo from a military-operated train.

With the jetpack, CJ can now use it to fly around while freely aiming their SMGs. There are multiple crates to shoot on the train, but only one of them has the green goo.

Meanwhile, GTA players must carefully avoid enemy gunfire.

Once they grab the mysterious jar, they need to take it back to the aging hippy. It's one of the rare missions to use the jetpack, but it's a satisfying experience nonetheless.

The jetpack will test the player's motor skills.

