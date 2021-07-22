5 reasons why Sweet from GTA San Andreas is underappreciated

Sean "Sweet" Johnson is an underrated character from GTA San Andreas that is often overlooked for several notable reasons.

As important as Sweet is to GTA San Andreas's story, he's seldom talked about. He's by no means a sub-par character and serves his purpose in the game well. However, there are some valid reasons why some fans tend to overlook him in favor of other, more popular GTA San Andreas characters.

More listicles of this nature tend to focus on the positive aspects of a character. Instead, this article will focus on the reasons why GTA San Andreas players tend to underappreciate Sweet.

Five reasons why Sweet is an underrated character in GTA San Andreas

#5 - Mediocre AI

Sweet doesn't do much as an NPC (Image via GTA Wiki)

Sweet's AI is notoriously bad in GTA San Andreas. Unfortunately, this often means he won't contribute much in the missions he's present in, and he's more likely to die for no good reason.

It's an incredibly minor reason, but it's caused enough frustration for some GTA San Andreas players (especially in speedruns) to make them dislike Sweet.

#4 - He's abrasive

It should be stated that he's a lot nicer to CJ later on (Image via GTA Wiki)

It's no secret that Sweet is rather abrasive toward CJ upon the latter's return to Los Santos. It's not unwarranted, either, for it's understandable that he would view CJ as a coward for leaving Los Santos for the first time. It's never fully detailed how their brother, Brian Johnson, died, but Sweet does blame CJ for it.

It's an interesting dynamic, especially since CJ already has plenty of characters that get along with him early on. Of course, CJ still loves him and is willing to do Toreno's dirty work to bail him out of prison, despite Sweet's initial attitude.

#3 - Sweet is a serious character

Sweet doesn't make players laugh often like the other two characters (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's easy to overlook Sweet as a character when his voice lines aren't as memorable or funny compared to those around him. CJ, Ryder, and (especially) Big Smoke all stand out as entertaining characters, whereas Sweet is more serious.

It doesn't mean Sweet is a poorly written character, but it does provide a reason as to why so many fans overlook him when they discuss GTA San Andreas characters.

#2 - He's gone for a long time in GTA San Andreas

Sweet is only relevant in the Los Santos storylines, as he disappears once he's arrested near the end of the first act of the game. He's referenced and serves as CJ's main reason to help out Mike Toreno later on, but he's more of a plot device than a character at that point.

It's easy to forget about him, especially when CJ meets more interesting characters later on in GTA San Andreas from that point on.

#1 - Overshadowed by the rest of the cast

Sweet is surrounded by memorable and iconic characters (Image via GTA Wiki)

This point ties into several of the previous points and rolls them into one. Sweet is a serious character who is gone for most of the game. Hence, it's easy to pay more attention to GTA San Andreas's wackier and more intriguing characters.

In all fairness, only a few characters in GTA San Andreas aren't overshadowed by the stellar ones in the game and inevitably a character like Sweet doesn't make the cut.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Also Read: GTA 6 leaks and rumors shared by different sources so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish