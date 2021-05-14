5 iconic Big Smoke moments from GTA San Andreas

Big Smoke has some iconic moments in GTA San Andreas, ranging from his usual funny antics to the more serious side of his character.

As far as important antagonists go, Big Smoke is easily one of the most memorable ones. It isn't just because of his villainy, either, for he's a genuinely entertaining character from beginning to end. He's an integral character to GTA San Andreas's story, so it only makes sense that Big Smoke would have so many iconic moments associated with him.

As far as what will be considered "iconic" in this article goes, these entries will be listed based on how most online communities remember Big Smoke and GTA San Andreas. There is some leeway regarding the top entries, but generally speaking, Big Smoke is best remembered for his funny moments more often than his main plot-related moments.

Five iconic Big Smoke moments from GTA San Andreas

#5 - His death

Moments before Big Smoke fights CJ (Image via GTA Wiki)

Big Smoke's end was certainly coming to him. After all he did to Los Santos and to the Grove Street Families, it was only fitting that Big Smoke would perish at the end of GTA San Andreas. Still, the mission involving his fated battle with CJ is one of the more memorable ones, which makes Big Smoke's death even more memorable.

His shootout with CJ is one of the best battles in GTA San Andreas, since it seems like an actual boss battle and less of the usual "shoot and go here" type of missions the GTA series usually has.

Considering Officer Tenpenny isn't fought by conventional means, this makes it so Big Smoke is the final boss battle players actually go through. Even his death quote is memorable.

"I got caught up in the money, the power... I don't give a shit. Oh fuck, man... I had no choice... I had to do it... I just see the opportunity. When I'm gone, everyone gonna remember my name... Big Smoke!"

#4 - Shocking betrayal

Big Smoke was in cahoots with C.R.A.S.H. and the Ballas this whole time (Image via GTA Wiki)

Of course, what makes Big Smoke's death at the end of GTA San Andreas more impactful is how he betrays Grove Street. He technically betrayed Grove Street before it's revealed that he did, which can also be seen in several foreshadowing moments.

Although he is only seen in one mission after the betrayal, his impact is felt throughout the rest of the game. For example, players could hear him on the radio talking about his philanthropy, despite the fact it's incredibly hypocritical. Likewise, players still deal with his goons and operations in the main storyline.

#3 - Meeting CJ for the first time in-game

Big Smoke meeting CJ for the first time in GTA San Andreas (Image via GTA Wiki)

"You picked the wrong house, fool!"

Big Smoke uttering that legendary line before coming at CJ with a baseball bat is one of the most memorable parts of GTA San Andreas. It is strange that Big Smoke was loitering around this home, instead of attending the funeral with Ryder and Sweet, yet that isn't what most players focus on.

Instead, they like to focus on the more memetic nature of this scene, which is fine. It does come out of nowhere, so new players would be startled by Big Smoke coming out of nowhere, threatening them.

It is one of many lines associated with Big Smoke that's often memed about online, making it arguably more iconic than the serious events he's associated with in GTA San Andreas.

#2 - Shooting at Vagos on a train

Big Smoke, shooting at a Vagos member (Image via GTA Wiki)

"Wrong Side of the Tracks" is an infamous mission for most casual GTA San Andreas players. Other than the absurdity of driving a motorcycle so Big Smoke can shoot on Vagos on top of a train, this mission is a significant one for several reasons.

One of which is the foreshadowing involving C.R.A.S.H., while the one most players will remember it for is Big Smoke's quote if the player fails to complete the mission. Given that some players might fail it often, they will eventually have this quote molded into their memory, often associating it with Big Smoke's character in GTA San Andreas.

"All we had to do, was follow the damn train, CJ!"

#1 - His legendary order

Big Smoke's iconic order (Image via GTA Wiki)

"I'll have two number 9s, a number 9 large, a number 6 with extra dip, a number 7, two number 45s, one with cheese, and a large soda."

Big Smoke is fat, and GTA San Andreas isn't ashamed to remind players of that. Whether the above quote is a ruse to waste time for the Ballas or if it's just a comedic moment is up for the player to interpret. Either way, it's one of the most iconic moments in GTA San Andreas.

He doesn't help the crew at all when they get attacked; instead, he chooses to chow down on their meals. It's honestly not something one sees within the GTA series often, so it is refreshing to see some comedy that extends past Rockstar's usual crude humor.

