The GTA franchise seems to be the gift that keeps on giving as it provides the internet with an endless source of memes and iconic moments in gaming.

From the now legendary "Ah s***, here we go again" to countless others, the franchise seems to be a goldmine for content on the internet.

GTA V's writing is second to none, with each character dropping punchlines and hilarious rants every other minute. One of the wittiest and hilarious characters in the game, Lamar, is the source for a lot of hilarity in the game.

It is remarkable how one single interaction between Franklin and Lamar seem to have spawned hours upon hours of creative and hilarious content. This interaction occurs when Franklin refuses to "let a loc in his crib," after which Lamar proceeds to, in the internet's words, "destroy the man's whole career".

"Lamar roasts franklin" is the latest meme to have taken over the GTA community

The meme seems to have become the internet's collective fascination as fans have used all sorts of mods and clever editing to bring several of pop culture's favourite icons to GTA V. Even the Boy Who Lived, Harry Potter himself makes an appearance and drops a hilarious rant punctuated by an iconic "acquaintance."

Even the baddest Sith Lord in the history of the universe wasn't afraid to let Franklin feel his vocal wrath upon being denied entry to his crib.

Poor Franklin from GTA V seems to have become the most popular target for all kinds of characters in a variety of. Even former president Barrack Obama wasn't too afraid of letting Franklin know what he thought of his haircut.

For fans who have ever wondered how GTA V conversations would play out in the iconic Codec from Metal Gear Solid, they will not have to imagine that any longer.

GTA 5 will be getting the next-gen treatment in an "Expanded and Enhanced" Edition in the second-half of 2021. While it is unlikely that the game will recieve a Story Mode expansion, perhaps more missions with Franklin and Lamar will definitely go down well with the fans.