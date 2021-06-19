5 reasons why CJ is the best character in GTA San Andreas

When it comes to OG characters that GTA fans fondly remember after all of these years, there are only a few that come close to CJ in GTA San Andreas.

Most GTA fans should be aware that CJ is the protagonist of GTA San Andreas. That much is obvious, as well as the fact that protagonists tend to be more well-liked than the other supporting characters for the sole fact that people will see the protagonist the most often.

However, CJ stands out as a character regardless if he's the protagonist or not. He represents the theme of GTA San Andreas the best out of any character in that game. His loyalty to Grove Street is admirable, as well as his higher moral standards compared to most other GTA protagonists.

Five times CJ showed he's the best character in GTA San Andreas

5) A rags to riches story done right

CJ makes a lot of money throughout GTA San Andreas (Image via GTA Wiki)

CJ starts on the bottom like many other GTA protagonists. However, what separates him from them is that he builds his connections with characters like Wu Zi Mu and Caesar more logically than just being a backstabbing, conniving criminal like many other protagonists tend to be.

He's even sent back down after making a few strides after Sweet gets arrested in GTA San Andreas.

4) Heavily customizable

CJ wearing a biker jacket in Las Venturas (Image via GTA Wiki)

One thing players tend to love about video games is how they can customize some characters. Fortunately for CJ, players can customize several aspects about him, including his appearance and fighting style.

This entry is primarily thanks to CJ being the protagonist in GTA San Andreas, but it's a valid reason nonetheless. It helps that CJ's customization doesn't take away from the game, as it instead adds to the game.

3) Deadpan snark

Genuinely entertaining characters tend to endear themselves to the audience more than stoic and bland ones. Unsurprisingly, CJ is of the former category, making him stand out compared to serious characters like Caesar, Sweet, and Officer Hernandez.

Contrasted to other amusing characters, CJ often uses a different type of humor to entertain the audience. An example would be the quote "Ohhh! You don't know yet... I was beginning to think you were a lunatic," to The Truth's usual antics in the mission, Green Goo.

Of course, his other non-snark comments like "I hate gravity" when falling are quite amusing.

2) Loyalty

Some of the friends CJ made throughout GTA San Andreas (Image via ThirstyHyena)

Even after characters like Ryder and Sweet often put CJ down, he still sticks by them, thus proving his loyalty to Grove Street. This loyalty later extends to the Triads, Caesar, and The Truth, which showcases how CJ is more than just a mindless criminal in GTA San Andreas.

This loyalty also serves as a perfect foil to Big Smoke and Ryder, who sell out in the name of profit, which ties into the next entry on this list.

1) A perfect foil to other GTA San Andreas characters

An example of an interesting dynamic involving CJ (Image via GTA Wiki)

CJ's personality is engaging enough that GTA San Andreas fans can enjoy him as a character. However, what separates him from other characters is that he acts like a perfect foil at times, thus elevating those around him whenever they interact with him.

Antagonists like Big Smoke and Officer Tenpenny are incredibly entertaining in how they mess with CJ, not to mention the wackier characters like The Truth him creeping out at times.

The diversity in how his allies initially act around CJ also help make him a more memorable character (like how Sweet is aggressive towards him originally, whereas Wu Zi Mu is friendly).

