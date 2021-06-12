5 noticeable differences between GTA San Andreas and GTA 4

GTA San Andreas and GTA 4 are often two of the best GTA titles ever made, which makes their stark differences all the more appealing.

The transition from the 3D universe to the HD universe happened when GTA 4 was released. However, the differences weren't just apparent in its HD graphics. This game introduced a completely different game philosophy, which took the GTA series in a whole new direction compared to its predecessors.

For some fans, GTA San Andreas is the greatest game in the series thanks to the numerous innovations it made when compared to its predecessors. Interestingly enough, GTA 4 either replaced or removed some of these features thanks to the change in game design.

Five differences between GTA San Andreas and GTA 4

5) GTA 4 has better graphics than GTA San Andreas

GTA 4 brought a new era into the GTA series: the HD universe. The differences between the two games' graphics are staggering. For starters, pedestrians look far more alive thanks to updated facial expressions and animations (as opposed to the old stoic style found in earlier GTA titles).

Likewise, the GTA 4's better graphics make the whole game look a lot more presentable. Vehicles, buildings, characters and even weapons look significantly more realistic in this game compared to GTA San Andreas. Gone are the days of blocky hands.

On a similar note, animations have been revamped entirely in GTA 4. It's far more physics-based than its predecessors, which some fans will consider to make the gameplay feel slower at times.

4) Different locations

Liberty City both feels and looks different compared to San Andreas (Image via GTA Wiki)

Liberty City and San Andreas are two completely different locations. In terms of map size, GTA San Andreas has a surprisingly bigger map. It also has more diverse locations, as the cities of Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas are perfectly complemented by their countryside.

Most of San Andreas shares similarities with California and Nevada, whereas Liberty City is entirely based off of New York. This makes the two games not only completely distinct from one another in terms of visuals, but also in how different it is to explore the two locations.

This, in turn, also helps the games create completely different atmospheres. Liberty City is often gritty and serious, whereas San Andreas is more diverse in its presentation.

3) Completely different characters

Niko is more cynical and dark compared to CJ (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ignoring the obvious physical differences between CJ and Niko, it's worth noting that their upbringings and character are completely different. They're both loyal to their families, but they go about it differently.

CJ is a gangster who is often belittled by Sweet and the gang when he returns to Los Santos. By comparison, Niko is an ex-soldier and smuggler whose cynical nature often involves him mocking Roman for the fake American dream he's been living.

Even the gameplay between the two characters is different, with CJ being able to learn different fighting styles, but Niko being able to use significantly more moves in any given fight. To an extent, the game's physics make the two feel completely different.

2) A shift in tone

Darko's backstory is darker than anything in GTA San Andreas (Image via whatever57010)

GTA San Andreas and GTA 4 are both terrific games, but the tone of their stories is completely different from one another. There are times when GTA San Andreas is goofy in its missions, which is quite rare to see in the latter game. In fact, the latter game's focus on realism makes it stand out from the rest of the series in a big way.

For example, the military won't chase Niko with Rhino tanks if he has a maxed-out Wanted Level. Likewise, there is no military base to infiltrate or other wacky vehicles for him to mess around with (including the infamous jetpack).

Some fans prefer the more realistic approach that GTA 4 offers, whereas others miss the classic GTA fun from San Andreas.

1) GTA 4 cut back on GTA San Andreas's customization

Niko can't get a haircut or facial hair in GTA 4 (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA 4 still has some of the great customization features found in GTA San Andreas, but it removed tattoos, haircuts, vehicle customization, and different body shapes from the game.

Likewise, GTA 4 also canned the various stats players could train, such as Stamina and Weapon Skill. In many ways, GTA San Andreas was the most RPG-like GTA title out there, and GTA 4 set it back to its roots by removing a great deal of these features.

Likewise, there are far fewer safehouses in GTA 4, which in turn means that there are fewer ways to store one's vehicles in the game. This made GTA San Andreas feel like a game players could explore with glee and curiosity, as opposed to GTA 4's more rigid structure.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

