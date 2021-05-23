5 best Liberty City-themed mods for GTA 5

For over two decades now, the GTA franchise has let players experience some of the most realistic and expansive 3D open-world locations. Very few fictional cities have made an impact as significant as cities like Vice City, Liberty City, and Los Santos in modern memory.

The fact that the tone of each GTA game is dictated in large part by its city and characters makes each city feel like a distinct character unto itself. One of the best aspects of the GTA franchise is that the modding community always takes it upon themselves to improve upon the game experience and broaden its horizons.

To that end, players have successfully transported elements from other games into GTA 5 to experience the gaming world in an entirely different way. This article dives into several Liberty City-era mods (including both Grand Theft Auto 3 and 4) for GTA 5.

A taste of Liberty City in GTA 5

1 - Niko Bellic

There have been plenty of GTA characters ranging from extravagant to mute, but few have the nuance of Niko Bellic. Niko was quickly the best part about GTA 4, saying a lot since that game is packed to the brim with quality elements.

This mod allows players to bring Niko to Los Santos and see how he fares on the East Coast. While it doesn't make much sense thematically for Niko to be poking his head out on the West Coast, it's still pretty fun.

2 - GTA 5: Liberty City (Portland)

The mod allows players to experience a version of Liberty City from GTA 3, a genre-defining entry in the series. The original iteration of Liberty City remains one of the most compelling pieces of art in how it transformed the gaming landscape as a whole.

While aspects of it haven't aged that well, it is still pretty fun to see Franklin, Michael, or Trevor roam the streets that Claude once did.

3 - Luis Lopez

Episodes from Liberty City expansion - Ballad of Gay Tony delivered perhaps one of the most underrated protagonists in the GTA series. Luis Lopez could've quickly overshadowed his client and quasi-mentor Tony Prince, yet he still manages to shine.

Luis is sympathetic and calm, which makes him the quintessential video game protagonist and easily one of the best in the GTA series.

4 - IVPack Vehicles

While players love the abundance of vehicles in GTA 5, they can always use some extravehicular variety, especially from older games. This mod allows players to bring in certain mid-2000s vehicles to GTA 5 directly out of Grand Theft Auto 4.

While the mod isn't game-changing, per se, it is still enjoyable to see the trio drive around in cars slightly out of their time.

5 - Johnny Klebitz

It'd be a nightmare for Trevor if Johnny were somehow able to come back, even though the help of a mod. This mod allows players to bring back their favorite Lost MC member in all his pre-crystal glory and have him ride on the streets of Los Santos one last time.

While he is away from his old stomping grounds, Los Santos could use some of his signature anarchy.