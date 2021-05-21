Top 5 reasons to replay GTA 4 in 2021

As is the case with most of our favorite video game franchises, the series needs to evolve and adapt with the times to stay relevant, which is how GTA 4 became such a radical departure. While the game remains the best-reviewed title from the series on Metacritic, fan reaction to GTA 4 wasn't exactly all positive at first.

The game struggled to strike a chord with long-term fans of the series as it didn't resemble anything that came before. While that usually works towards the game's credit in most cases, many were quite surprised and unhappy at how different GTA 4 was.

As time went on, the public perception around GTA 4 went from somewhat divisive to mostly positive. In 2021, many look to the 2008 title as their favorite game in the series, and one that truly showcased just how ambitious a studio Rockstar Games is.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Why players need to replay GTA 4 in 2021

1) A much darker tone

One of the first things that will hit the players right out of the gate in GTA 4 is the lack of over-the-top humor or increasingly extravagant characters. Instead, the player's first few hours in the game are spent just driving around and meeting characters.

While it does seem mundane at first, the story sets up for a major ramp-up and escalation. The game doesn't just feel dark in terms of themes and story, but visually as well. The color palette is extremely muted, often featuring devastatingly desaturated atmospheres.

This will be a major shock to fans who perhaps skipped out on GTA 4 and simply do not remember the game all that well.

2) Compare and contrast with GTA 5

Playing GTA 5 right after GTA 4 is about the biggest leap in tone and gameplay one could ever experience. While the 2008's game controls and gameplay are still competent, they are simply pale in comparison to what the 2013 title was able to accomplish.

The real difference comes in with regards to the tone, atmosphere, and overall seriousness of the story. The equivalent comparison between the two would be that GTA 4 feels like a David Cronenberg film, and GTA 5 feels more like a Michael Mann meets Michael Bay and Guy Ritchie product.

The difference between the two is practically night and day, and it is absolutely brilliant to play them both one after the other.

3) Strongest writing in the series

While that mantle is still arguable, few can deny that GTA 4 contained some of Rockstar's most well-written characters and story arcs. For one, the game pulled no punches when it came to its characters facing harsh realities and the consequences of their actions.

The glitz and glamor of the criminal lifestyle were substituted for trauma, grief, and revenge. Which, to some, could simply be GTA giving in to the "Batman-ification" that occurred post-Batman Begins in 2008, where every movie and game had to be "dark and gritty."

Yet, there is something earnest about the game's apparent darkness as it simply isn't just a color coating on a title; it actually has a purpose being that dark.

4) Liberty City is still massively impressive

To this date, Liberty City remains one of Rockstar's crowning achievements in terms of open-world design and cityscapes. The tall, menacing structures of Liberty City are more than just window-dressing, as they often feel oppressive and dreary.

The overall sense of doom and gloom weighs heavy on the player, but there are still plenty of moments of levity to be found. Each corner of Liberty City is packed with some sort of fascinating detail or gameplay opportunity that makes the city truly feel alive.

5) Radically different gameplay

The point of contention that is still hotly debated to this day is the gameplay. More specifically, the driving. A huge part of the player's time in any GTA game is spent behind the wheel of a car, driving around from waypoint to waypoint.

Ideally, the game should have decent driving mechanics in order to make this "almost an exercise in tedium" at least fun. While most games in the series adopted a semi-realistic, more Arcade-ish driving style, GTA 4 had other ideas.

The title chose to include extremely realistic physics, from the car's movement to the damage it took upon impact. This carried over to every aspect of the gameplay as GTA 4 still includes some of the most grounded and realistic gameplay ever seen in the series.