Top 5 GTA San Andreas mods for PCs in 2021

GTA San Andreas is a game that has stood the test of time in more ways than one. Whether it's brilliant world design, storytelling set-pieces or likable characterization, GTA San Andreas continues to be loved by fans across the globe. With its sustained popularity, the modding community for the game has been extremely active 17 years after it's launch. Here are 5 mods for GTA San Andreas that make it worth replaying in 2021.

Also read: xQc and Sykkuno pull off a historic heist in the GTA RP server, robbing all three banks on 'Rainbow Road'

5 best GTA San Andreas mods for PC in 2021

5. GTA SA IV Los Santos Re-Textured

GTA San Andreas' visual presentation is arguably the biggest aspect of the game that hasn't aged too well since its release during the PS2 era. To bring the game up to the visual standards of today's titles, modders have imported GTA 4's textures into San Andreas for a crisper and more detailed visual treatment. Players can get the mod right here.

4. GTA: United

GTA San Andreas served as one of the final "3D era" entries before the franchise transitioned to the "HD" era. As such, the engines of GTA 3 and Vice City have multiple similarities with GTA San Andreas which allowed modders to import both Liberty City and Vice City into San Andreas. Players can access the mod and full instructions here.

3. GTA V HUD

Taking a page out of GTA 5 quite literally, modders have ported the UI elements from Rockstar Games' 2013 title into San Andreas. Complete with the weapon wheels, mobile interface and modified mini-map, the revamped HUD makes for a much more refined user experience that can be downloaded from here.

2. First-Person mod

Stepping into Carl Johnson's shoes has never been easier, literally. A feature that is commonplace in GTA 5, first person mode was completely lacking in previous GTA titles barring player modifications. Players can now fight, drive and experience missions in the first person thanks to this mod which can be found here.

1. GTA SA - V Graphics

ENB reshades have been a staple of visual upgrades to games for years. GTA SA - V Graphic ENB is the latest and greatest visual upgrade for the game, courtesy of a couple of modders who painstakingly spent hours tweaking colors and filters to match the visual treatment of GTA 5 in San Andreas. The mod is available to players at this address.

Also read: Is the Declasse Drift Yosemite really worth its price tag in GTA Online?