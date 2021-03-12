The GTA franchise is home to some of the most well-written and fleshed-out characters in the history of gaming. While not every character receives the same kind of love, Rockstar Games has never come up short in the writing department when it comes to its characters.

Each GTA game has a unique identity of its own, whether set in modern times or the past, and the characters do a great job at fleshing out the world. A charismatic protagonist is essential for the game's enjoyment as the audience must be invested in the character and in the game.

The GTA franchise has not only had a fair bit of charismatic protagonists, but it has also had great supporting characters.

5 most charismatic characters in the GTA series

#5 Tony Prince

Tony Prince first made an appearance in GTA 4's DLC Expansion, Ballad of Gay Tony, as the eccentric nightclub owner.

Tony isn't just a man who fell onto a pile of money and lived a life of comfort. He fought his way up the ladder through sheer grit.

However, the guy doesn't have an intense aura around him and chooses to conduct himself in a way that makes life around him comfortable. Prone to bursts of anger and emotion, Tony might not be perfect, but he's a blast to be around.

#4 Tommy Vercetti

One of the most beloved protagonists of the series, Tommy Vercetti is an absolute, certified badass that brings a city to its knees all by himself.

After being set up, ambushed and essentially left for dead, Tommy Vercetti's story in GTA Vice City doesn't get off to a smooth start. However, he later finds a way to get back at his enemies and eventually becomes the top dog in Vice City through sheer brutality and guile.

Leagues away from a typically good guy, Tommy Vercetti is a very bad man. Yet, he remains the most charismatic and magnetic presence in GTA Vice City.

#3 Officer Frank Tenpenny

The single fact that officer Frank Tenpenny is played by the legendary Samuel L. Jackson instantly gives him a massive bump in popularity.

Frank Tenpenny is one of the best, if not the best, villains in the entire GTA franchise. His character is extremely easy to dislike, which means that he does his job pretty well as one of the big main antagonists of the game. However, there is a certain level of charm to his character that is quite inexplicable.

The character torments, berates and manipulates CJ throughout GTA San Andreas, but players can't help but be thoroughly entertained by Officer Frank Tenpenny.

#2 Lance Vance

Lance Vance is a character that fans will find themselves gravitating towards from the first time he appears in GTA Vice City. His friendship with Tommy blossoms, quite literally on the battlefield, as they both lead an assault on Diaz after having gained his trust.

The pair rose to the top of Vice City together but gradually started growing apart. Even with his eventual betrayal, Lance Vance remains just one of the coolest characters in the history of the GTA franchise.

Everything that comes out of Lance's mouth seems like the coolest thing a person could say at that given moment. Lance will go down in history as one of the most charming characters in the franchise.

#1 Niko Bellic

The tortured protagonist of GTA 4, Niko Bellic is unlike every other protagonist in the series. His objective isn't to rise to the top of the criminal empire or amass riches.

The fact that Niko Bellic is simply looking to get by and take care of the people he cares about could've made him a boring, standard 2000s character. However, he is anything but standard.

Rattling off one-liners that comedians would kill for, Niko has wit as sharp as a butcher's knife and a level of charm that is unparalleled. He avoids the trappings of the typical moody protagonist by being both funny and intense.

Niko is simply one of the best-written characters in GTA history, and fans can only hedge their bets for his comeback in a later game.