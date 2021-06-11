5 GTA characters who didn’t get the send off they deserved

Not every character in the GTA series gets a satisfying end to their respective stories, especially relative to their screentime.

There are times where a GTA character is built up, only to be brought back down shortly after. Someone can be a major player in one act, only to die anticlimactically in the next. Without the proper buildup for these events to occur, it can be rather unsatisfying to watch for GTA players.

Rockstar doesn't need to write complex plotlines and characters like The Sopranos. However, it can be a jarring experience having a prominent GTA player be treated like a random unnamed mook. There are a few characters who end up demoted as extras within the GTA storyline, which can be disappointing.

5 GTA characters who deserved a better send off

#5 - Johnny Klebitz

Truly lost and damned, Johnny Klebitz is a tragic example of what drug addiction does to a person. No longer the dangerous threat he was in GTA 4, Johnny puts up no fight whatsoever when he is suddenly killed off by Trevor in GTA 5. Arguably, the Lost MC led themselves on a self-destructive path by their own doing.

Nonetheless, a good amount of GTA players didn't care about the anti-drug message. A few of his fans felt Rockstar was giving a giant middle finger to those who played Lost and Damned. All their hard work to restore chapter prominence is now in vain - the Lost MC is a former shadow of itself.

Although Johnny's death served an important storyline purpose, it remains a highly controversial scene. Some players accept this is how he was meant to go out, while others feel Johnny deserved better. At the very least, it has the unintended effect of making Lost MC fans not care about Trevor.

#4 - OG Loc

OG Loc has a love-hate relationship with the GTA fanbase. Some find the failed rapper as a good source of comedy, while others are annoyed by his very presence. It doesn't help that OG Loc is directly responsible for the downfall of Madd Dogg, especially after CJ steals his rhyme book.

Players have a chance to make right what is wrong when they finally confront OG Loc in the mission Cut Throat Business. However, once they finish the chase sequence, CJ and Madd Dogg simply run OG Loc out of town. He doesn't even get beaten up for his troubles, let alone killed off like Ryder and Big Smoke.

On a related note, CJ is hypocritical in his condemnation of OG Loc. He considers him a two-timing backstabber, yet CJ is the one who stole the rhyme book. For whatever reason, OG Loc never brings it up to Madd Dogg. It would've been interesting to see his reaction, although CJ already made his amends.

#3 - Ling Shan

Promotional artworks tend to showcase significant characters to the GTA series. Chinatown Wars is no different in this regard. Surprisingly, Ling Shan has almost half a dozen official artworks, which is far more than would be warranted for a character that only appears in two missions.

She seemed to have an interesting premise for a character, but dies unceremoniously at the hands of an unnamed thug. Other female characters were used for promotional artwork before and did nothing substantial in the game, but they didn't get killed as effortlessly as Ling Shan did.

Fans of Chinatown Wars were disappointed Huang Lee never had a chance to start a relationship with her, considering she was a potential love interest. Not to mention, GTA rarely has female characters in prominent roles. Ling Shan is unfortunately a waste of potential for the GTA series.

#2 - Ray Boccino

Ray Boccino is a major player in the criminal underworld of GTA 4. He is a capo of a prominent crime family, and gives Niko Bellic several missions in the game. In fact, he offers seven in total, which is among the highest for any mission boss in GTA 4. Eventually, Jimmy Pegorino has enough of Ray and wants him taken out.

Pest Control is a mission where Niko has to eliminate Ray and his bodyguards. GTA players may be dismayed to find out there isn't a big confrontation in the end, like with Mikhail Faustin. Pest Control is no different than taking out the most wanted criminals in a cop vehicle. It's a rather anticlimactic way to go out.

GTA 4 is well-known for the Executions feature, where players can perform a specific action to watch a cut-scene of a character's death. However, Ray Boccino doesn't have one, which is notable in a game where even minor characters do. He dies like a generic mook instead of a major antagonist.

#1 - Ryder

Ryder was an important character within the first act of GTA San Andreas. Along with CJ, Sweet, and Big Smoke, he serves as a high-ranking member of the Grove Street gang. Ryder certainly left his impression, as he spouts memorable quotes left and right. He's a reliable source of comedy throughout the game.

However, both Ryder and Big Smoke betray Grove Street, siding with the rival Ballas gang and C.R.A.S.H. units. While Big Smoke becomes the secondary antagonist behind Frank Tenpenny, Ryder almost completely disappears from the storyline. He is rarely mentioned after the events of The Green Sabre.

Players can finally kill Ryder in the mission Pier 69, where he puts up no fight as he tries to run away. He gets no cut-scene during his death, either. While CJ does feel remorse over his actions, Cesar reminds him Ryder attempted to rape his sister (which is an out-of-nowhere moment). CJ forgets about him shortly after.

If Rockstar was insistent on Ryder's death, at the very least they could've given him a better send-off. As it stands, he dies in a pathetic manner. Some GTA players would've preferred Ryder to die by defending Grove Street in a shootout, rather than betray his former allies.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

